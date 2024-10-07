Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana Out Friday, Nov 22nd

20 September

This week, Josh Tillman is sharing release details for his sixth Father John Misty album, Mahashmashana, produced by himself and Drew Erickson; executive produced by Jonathan Wilson.

Mahashmashana will be out Friday, November 22nd, 2024 from Sub Pop.

Mahashmashana features 8 songs across 50 minutes and includes the singles “I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All,” “She Cleans Up,” “Screamland,” and “Josh Tillman and The Accidental Dose.” The latter two were mixed by BJ Burton.

To accompany the announcement Father John Misty has shared his new single “Screamland,” a 7-minute epic that features Alan Sparhawk from Low on guitar.

Kröl says “The video is a visual journey through the depths of ‘Screamland,’ capturing the essence of both the music and the artists. Father John Misty blends seamlessly into the scene, becoming a part of the city, a living echo of ‘Screamland.’”

Mahāśmaśāna ()— great cremation ground, all things put going thither.

