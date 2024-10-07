Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana Out Friday, Nov 22nd

Monday, 7 October 2024, 4:27 am
Press Release: The Label

20 September

This week, Josh Tillman is sharing release details for his sixth Father John Misty album, Mahashmashana, produced by himself and Drew Erickson; executive produced by Jonathan Wilson.

Mahashmashana will be out Friday, November 22nd, 2024 from Sub Pop.

Mahashmashana features 8 songs across 50 minutes and includes the singles “I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All,” “She Cleans Up,” “Screamland,” and “Josh Tillman and The Accidental Dose.” The latter two were mixed by BJ Burton.

To accompany the announcement Father John Misty has shared his new single “Screamland,” a 7-minute epic that features Alan Sparhawk from Low on guitar.

Kröl says “The video is a visual journey through the depths of ‘Screamland,’ capturing the essence of both the music and the artists. Father John Misty blends seamlessly into the scene, becoming a part of the city, a living echo of ‘Screamland.’”

Mahāśmaśāna ()— great cremation ground, all things put going thither.

Kröl says “The video is a visual journey through the depths of ‘Screamland,’ capturing the essence of both the music and the artists. Father John Misty blends seamlessly into the scene, becoming a part of the city, a living echo of ‘Screamland.’”

Mahāśmaśāna ()— great cremation ground, all things put going thither.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 