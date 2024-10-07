Kiwi Rockers Lazy Fifty Go Back To Their Blues Roots With Haunting New Single ‘Lost’

Lazy Fifty’s new single ‘Lost’ is musically and lyrically raw, a traditional blues ballad.

Composer Adrian Athy says he “wrote ‘Lost’ at a sad time in my life.”

“It’s a heartfelt song that anyone can listen to and relate to their own sorrow. The song wrote itself, the lyrics and the music came naturally.”

Adrian says he grew up with this style of the blues. “Rory Gallagher, Johnny Winter and Roy Buchanan, were all a big influence”.

Since recording the song the Lazy Fifty team have lost close friends, so for Adrian “the song feels more poignant than ever. At the moment I cry every time I play it, but I guess that’s the blues.”

Lazy Fifty usually play stonking blues rock, this is the first time they’ve released an acoustic blues number.

Lazy Fifty, bringing you modern blues, with a kiwi feel.

Lost is the fifth single off Lazy Fifty’s upcoming album Neighbour of the Beast. This album is the second collaboration between Adrian and award winning producer Greg Haver (Manic Street Preachers, Tom Jones (Reload), Catatonia, Bullet For My Valentine, Devilskin).

Greg says “it was great to revisit the world of Lazy Fifty again after previously working on their ‘2021: A LAZY ODYSSEY’ album.

“It’s always encouraging to see a band refresh and continue on their musical journey, a path that Adrian constantly treads in his desire to expand his virtuosity and push the boundaries of the genre.”

Adrian wrote all of the songs, sang lead and backing vocals, played lead, rhythm and bass guitar on the new album.

In addition to producing the album Greg also performed drums and percussion, bringing a huge sound with the help of his vintage Ludwig kit and Zildjian ‘crash of doom’ cymbal.

Neighbour of the Beast was recorded at Roundhead Studios, Auckland, New Zealand (owned by Neil Finn of Crowded House/Fleetwood Mac fame).

–

Notes:

2021: A LAZY ODYSSEY by Lazy Fifty © 2021 and Neighbour of the Beast by Lazy Fifty © 2023

Produced by Greg Haver for Stephen Budd Management

Engineered by Scott Seabright

Mixed by Clint Murphy at Roundmead Studios, UK

Mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound, Nashville, USA.

Recorded at Roundhead Studios Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Videos by Jordan Perry - Exposure Photo and Film

