Olympians And FPC Champions Inspiring The Next Generation

FPC Waikato Women's Rugby Team. (Photo/Supplied)

FPC 2024 Champions and Olympians are celebrating International Girls Day at Ninja Valley on October 11th.

The mighty Waikato Women’s Rugby team, Olympic track cyclist and silver medalist Shaane Fulton, plus Olympic mountain biker Sammie Maxwell will be sharing their stories, answering questions, and running activities at Ninja Valley from 5pm until 8pm.

“At Ninja Valley, we believe in the power of sports to build confidence, resilience, and leadership skills,” says co-owner and Chief Ninja Grant ‘Ninja G’ Beuzeval. “Shaane, Sammie and our Waikato Women’s Rugby team are champions on the field and also role models off it. They’re excited to share their personal stories and inspire the next generation.”

To inspire as many young people as possible, Ninja Valley Hamilton has allocated 50 tickets to local charities who support lesser-privileged girls in the Waikato.

“We’re so excited to bring this event to our Hamilton community,” says Grant. “When my daughters take to the sports field I want them to succeed, reach their greatest potential, make friends, and have fun. Every young person should have that same opportunity."

This is a unique opportunity to hear firsthand from top athletes about what it takes to succeed in sports and beyond, plus the importance of sport in all our lives, no matter what level we aspire to.

