Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Olympians And FPC Champions Inspiring The Next Generation

Monday, 7 October 2024, 11:21 am
Press Release: Ninja Valley

FPC Waikato Women's Rugby Team. (Photo/Supplied)

FPC 2024 Champions and Olympians are celebrating International Girls Day at Ninja Valley on October 11th.

The mighty Waikato Women’s Rugby team, Olympic track cyclist and silver medalist Shaane Fulton, plus Olympic mountain biker Sammie Maxwell will be sharing their stories, answering questions, and running activities at Ninja Valley from 5pm until 8pm.

“At Ninja Valley, we believe in the power of sports to build confidence, resilience, and leadership skills,” says co-owner and Chief Ninja Grant ‘Ninja G’ Beuzeval. “Shaane, Sammie and our Waikato Women’s Rugby team are champions on the field and also role models off it. They’re excited to share their personal stories and inspire the next generation.”

To inspire as many young people as possible, Ninja Valley Hamilton has allocated 50 tickets to local charities who support lesser-privileged girls in the Waikato.

“We’re so excited to bring this event to our Hamilton community,” says Grant. “When my daughters take to the sports field I want them to succeed, reach their greatest potential, make friends, and have fun. Every young person should have that same opportunity."

This is a unique opportunity to hear firsthand from top athletes about what it takes to succeed in sports and beyond, plus the importance of sport in all our lives, no matter what level we aspire to.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ninja Valley on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 