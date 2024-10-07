Hugo Allan First To Lock In GR86 Campaign

Hugo Allan is first off the line to confirm a Bridgestone GR86 Championship campaign. Picture - TGRNZ.

Twenty year old Hugo Allan, a race winner in the Toyota 86 Championship, is the first driver to confirm a full campaign in the new Bridgestone GR86 Championship.

Allan – who made his racing debut with an impressive performance at Taupo in the Toyota 86 several seasons ago – will run his 2024-2025 campaign with Carevets Racing and is hoping to make the most of the team’s extensive Toyota 86 experience to hit the ground running and be in the winner’s circle from the first round in November onwards.

The new car – which will be delivered later this month before a testing programme ahead of Round 1 – will be backed by long time Toyota 86 sponsor CareVets and Kiwi tarps. Allan hopes a big year in the new championship could be a springboard to a sustainable career in GT, touring car or endurance racing.

Allan says the move into the new series is a major step for his career. “The Bridgestone GR86 Championship will have a strong focus on the driver and that’s what appeals to me and I’m sure other young drivers,” explained the North Shore-based racer, who grew up in Queenstown learning his skills in a field with a Toyota Hilux.

“Being a one make series means that everyone is on equal footing, especially now with the new car. In previous seasons, the prize fund has provided significant opportunities for young drivers to further their careers, which is fantastic.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The 86 Championships have a great reputation and I’m thrilled to have the chance to advance my career within this new version. I’m also really excited about the new Bridgestone RE71-RS tyre, I’m confident it will be an outstanding choice for the series and help us make the most of this great car.”

Hugo’s motorsport journey began not on the track but in the bedroom on a DIY sim rig as a karting campaign wasn’t a financial option. He won national titles but quickly developed a desire to race the real thing and test his skills on a real circuit.

He joined the final round of the Toyota 86 championship in 2021 and, with support from The Heart of Racing, went on to win the Rookie championship in 2022 with two race wins. Since then, he’s had opportunities to drive some great cars. He has tested Toyota’s Formula Regional FT-60 car, and was selected to participate in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Talent Pool.

He’ll begin his campaign over the weekend of November 22-23 at the Taupo International Motorsport Park.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

