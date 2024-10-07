The Heart Of Racing Rebounds To Finish Second At Indianapolis

Newell secures twelfth podium of the season in GT America powered by AWS (Photo/Supplied)

After a deflating pair of opening races, the Heart of Racing Team rebounded on Sunday to finish second overall and in class in Pirelli GT4 America PRO-AM and fifth in Pirelli GT4 America’s Silver class at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the season ending event weekend for SRO. Newell scored a second place finish in GT America powered by AWS Sunday morning.

Roman De Angelis and Gray Newell teamed up in the No. 24 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 to finish second in the Pirelli GT4 America PRO-AM championship after a tough Saturday race where the duo had an unfortunate flat tire as well as a penalty to finish 25th overall.

On Sunday, the De Angelis / Newell duo started from 26th overall and worked their way to finish second earning the Super Fuel Hard Charger Award for the 60 minute race. Newell was first behind the wheel gaining several positions before De Angelis took over just before the halfway mark. De Angelis drove through the remainder of the field to take the duo’s sixth podium finish.

“Today (Sunday) was a bit of a turnaround from Saturday,” said De Angelis. “We had a great result today with second in PRO-AM and overall. It was a really good day for the team. I think being second in the championship is always a good thing. Of course we wanted to win, but the No. 7 car was great all year, so we did what we could. Gray (Newell) did great all season developing as a driver and I look forward to what is in store for the program next year.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hannah Grisham and Hannah Greenemeier finished their season with a fifth place finish in the Pirelli GT4 America Silver category. After starting the season in the AM class, before being moved to PRO-AM for a single event weekend, the female pair finished the season in the Silver class with two podium finishes.

Unfortunately on Saturday, Greenemeier had encountered a flat tire on the formation lap. This put the No. 26 Aston Martin Vantage at the back of the field, but both drivers did their best to drive through the field, and ultimately finished 22nd overall and sixth in class.

“Another great weekend with the Heart of Racing,” said Greenemeier. “Maybe not the results that we wanted, but I think Hannah and I showed great pace this weekend. I know that we had the best team behind us, and I just can't thank the Heart of Racing enough for this whole season for all their hard work and the late nights. We are very appreciative and proud to be a part of the team.”

On Sunday, Grisham started from seventh in the Silver category making it through a four lap caution. Grisham handed the Aston Martin Vantage to Greenemeier who crossed the finish line fifth in class.

“Overall, I think it was a good way to end the season,” said Grisham. “We had issues in race one that were out of our control that put us a lap down, so we weren't really in the fight on Saturday. I think today we're good. We kept the car clean and ended up fifth in class. You always want a better result, but I think in the grand scheme of things, it's been a pretty good year. I think Hannah and I have meshed really well and I’m super grateful to be her teammate and really grateful for the Heart of Racing for this opportunity to compete at this level.”

Newell bounced back from a tough first GT America powered by AWS race to finish second in the final race of the season. The driver of the No. 25 Heart of Racing Aston Martin qualified third on Friday morning before the first race Friday afternoon.

The first GT America powered by AWS race of the season finale weekend saw a great start from Newell as he maintained third for a majority of the race. Unfortunately the No. 25 Heart of Racing entry was penalized following the race for incident responsibility being classified with a sixth place finish.

Sunday’s GT America powered by AWS had Newell starting from second, where he was able to maintain position throughout the 40-minute caution free race.

Even though the team’s SRO season has concluded, the Heart of Racing will be back in action next weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for Motul Petit Le Mans where the team is contending for the IMSA GTD PRO championship. The Heart of Racing has one remaining WEC race at the beginning of November.

© Scoop Media

