More ‘Kids Don’t Come With A Manual’ – On Māori+

Whether in the trenches of teenage warfare, attempting to tame a toddler, trying to teach a child empathy, or needing a magic formula to co-parent with an ex, there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution to negotiating the prickly points of parenting.

Neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis (Ngāpuhi) is back in a new series of KIDS DON’T COME WITH A MANUAL, providing science-based, easy to understand approaches to solving issues facing whānau today.

All six episodes of season two of KIDS DON’T COME WITH A MANUAL will drop on MĀORI+ on Friday 25 October.

Show host Nathan Wallis says whether it is general parenting advice or tackling specific struggles, he’s found that only one thing is certain.

“Parents want answers,” says Nathan.

“By understanding what’s happening in a child’s brain, we can equip adults with practical commonsense advice.”

“We show real life examples, logical and realistic tikanga based strategies and innovative behaviour modification tools that help you to work with your child, not against them.”

“Where appropriate, my knowledge is supplemented by reference to mana whenua knowledge and tikanga around raising children or problem solving,” says Nathan Wallis.

“It may for example involve engaging role models and tūpuna from the area, as part of the solution.”

“We also include hui for whānau, friends neighbours, teachers - whomsoever can wrap around the whānau so they are not left stranded and unsupported after we leave,” says Nathan Wallis.

KIDS DON’T COME WITH A MANUAL is funded by NZ On Air and produced by Faultline Films.

EPISODE 1: SARAH – Sarah (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Ranginui) & Alexi are struggling with their 3 year old daughter whose screaming is causing distress within the whānau. They are also looking for ways to stay connected to their eldest son.

EPISODE 2: RHANDALL & JORIAN – Rhandell (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine) & Jorian (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou) have a beautiful blended whānau with some co-parenting challenges but they are determined to push past it all to raise their tamariki in te reo Māori.

EPISODE 3: AARON & RAKA – Doting parents Aaron (Ngāti Maniapoto) & Rakaheria (Raukawa-ki-te-Tonga) are searching for help for their daughter who is struggling with the transition to school. Nathan suspects her issues may stretch beyond what her parents think.

EPISODE 4: JESSIE (Ngāti Porou) – Being a first-time parent can be hard and knowing what is typical for a pēpi and what is not can be difficult to navigate. Nathan offers some reassuring insights to help.

EPISODE 5: TASH – Tash (Rātana Morehu) is a dedicated mum of four who wants to know how best to support her sons, one who she suspects has dyslexia and the other who has some unusual self-settling techniques.

EPISODE 6: BRIDGET – Bridget (Ngāti Porou) is on a path to healing to provide a brighter future for herself and her tamariki. She wants Nathan’s help on how to do this whilst navigating co-parenting boundaries.

