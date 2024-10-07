League All-stars Gear Up For Rotorua Showdown

Rotorua is set to host a star-studded lineup this Saturday, 12 Oct when the inaugural League Legends XIII showdown kicks off at Puketawhero Park.

The squad of NRL and Kiwi greats has been officially announced ahead of their match against the Bay of Plenty Lakers, with former Kiwi, Warriors, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys player, Sione Faumuina, leading the charge.

Joining him on the field are fan favourites Brad Takairangi, Ben Matulino, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Ali Lauitiiti, Charlie Gubb, Gerard Beale, Kyle Stanley, Vincent Anderson, Anthony Gelling, Roy Asotasi, Albert Vete, Jason Nightingale, Glen Fisiiahi, Chase Stanley, Dean Whare, Zane Tetevano, Ben Henry, Mahe Fonua and Kenny Edwards.

Former NRL player and referee, Henry Perenara will be officiating the main game, and leading New Zealand podcast show, The Morning Shift, will also be there on the day.

While the game promises no shortage of hard hits and skill, its inception was born from a far stronger purpose – promoting the importance of men’s mental health and wellbeing.

Sponsored by Athlete Empire Limited in partnership with Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust, the charity event is designed to encourage open discussions and combat the stigma around men’s mental health.

The event is free to attend and will also be livestreamed so fans can watch from across Aotearoa.

Former Warriors player, Ben Henry, says he’s looking forward to catching up with old friends and some of the players he grew up watching.

"It's all for a great cause, so if you're in the community and you're looking for something fun to do with the family, come on down."

Rugby league icon, Jason Nightingale, who has more than 250 NRL games under his belt for the Dragons, and 33 tests for the Kiwis, says he’s looking forward to playing on New Zealand soil once again.

“I’m really looking forward to getting over to New Zealand and having a run with some of my former teammates, both Dragons and Kiwis, all for a good cause.”

Along with the headline game, spectators will be entertained by two warm-up matches, a community market, post-match interviews, meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, and autograph signings.

On Friday, 11 October Jerry Seuseu, Ali Lauititi, Sione Faumuina and Ben Henry will visit a range of local workplaces where they will share personal stories and their wellbeing tips, with the goal of breaking down barriers and facilitating easier access to mental health support.

From 5pm, the community is invited to watch the squad’s open training session at Waikite Rugby Club.

Sione says he hopes the event inspires similar initiatives across the motu.

“League Legends is about creating a lasting, positive impact on the community and fostering a supportive environment that prioritises mental and physical wellbeing.”

Register for the event and get your free tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/league-legends-xiii-tickets-971745084707?

