The Best Women Sailors In The World Are Ready To Race In The Puig Women’s America’s Cup

Photo/SUPPLIED

It will be the first time in 173 years of America’s Cup history that there is a dedicated women’s America’s Cup event that will provide the platform and pathways for some of the best women sailors in the world, 17 of whom are Olympic medallists, including three of the New Zealand crew.

Sailing for Emirates Team New Zealand will be Liv Mackay and Jo Aleh on the helms, with Mollie Meech and Gemma Jones trimming the AC40 and Erica Dawson as back up sailor.

As the Port Olímpic event site buzzes with a who’s who of the best women sailors in the world, the New Zealand team are under no illusions at the level of talent across their competition, but also excited to get out racing after a long build-up.

“It's going to be awesome come Saturday to have six boats on the start line. It's a massive moment,” said Liv Mackay.

“We have all come into this, trained a lot and put a lot into it. So, I think for us we have to have a learning but attacking mindset because we feel like we're learning so much every time we sail. But at the same time, we are extremely competitive.”

For trimmer Molly Meech, the team has been so focused on their own preparations that it is only just becoming clear how high the standard of racing will be against some familiar foes.

“I guess it didn't really hit me until we had the briefing the other day with how many of the other competitors we actually know, and how many we've sailed against in different Olympic classes in the past.” said Meech.

“So, it seems pretty special not only to be having them as competitors, the top female sailors in the world, but also to have the team alongside me here. It's pretty special to be going into this campaign and this regatta together, to see what we can achieve.”

Over the past few days, the Puig Women’s America’s Cup teams have been utilising their time on AC40 practice racing after hundreds of hours refining their race tactics and skills on the simulator, which has already proven to as exciting and close as expected.

“The practice racing has been awesome. It’s been tough but I love the AC40, and it's definitely my favourite boat I've ever sailed.” said Jo Aleh.

“So much pace and so easy to sail in terms of jumping off the simulator and onto the AC40 but that's where the race is going to be interesting because none of us have had enough time to really get to know the boat properly.”

“So, you have to be able to work as a team, be on the same page. And so much of our training is just about that and trying to make sure that we gel as a team.”

As has been seen throughout the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup racing, it has been the teams that are on a continual development and learning curve that are strongest at the end of a series of races- precisely what will be needed to progress through the top 6 teams initially.

“I'm really excited to get out there and to line up with the other six AC teams initially,” said Molly Meech

“I think it's going to be about how we minimise the mistakes but also progressing and improving as a team throughout this regatta and learning the quickest.”

Whatever the result on the water, the excitement of the first ever America’s Cup event dedicated to showcasing the best women sailors in the world is set to be a global highlight for sailing fans and the sailors themselves explains Liv Mackay: “I think there's definitely a togetherness here. Everyone wants to show, how incredible females can be at the top level of sailing here with the Puig Women’s America’s Cup. And then if you're honest and super competitive, we want to show the best of our team as well.”

The Puig Women’s America’s Cup racing starts on Saturday 5th October, and will be broadcast live in New Zealand on Stuff, Three, ThreeNow, the America’s Cup Website and YouTube.

