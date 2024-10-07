Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Wellington Post-Hardcore Band Adult Friends To Release New Single ‘Smart People’

Press Release: Adult Friends

Adult Friends take on a Pixies-esque sound on their new song, ‘Smart People’, with break-neck dynamic shifts, guitar squeals and vocals frys. The band describes it as “a song that shifts between eerie restraint and empowered emotions”.

The new single moves away from their earlier releases, such as ‘Ryan Gosling’ or ‘Brittle’. After recently releasing a cover of Have a Nice Life’s ‘Bloodhail’, the band are marking a shift in their sonic influences.

‘Smart People’ drops the guise of metaphor and subtlety, delivering its themes on the nose. With lyrics regarding suicidal ideation and the reverence we have for those who die too young. It’s about one’s longing to be at the centre of a great, dramatic tragedy; and for their memory to be met with grief and regret by all those who knew them.

‘Smart People’ will be available on all major streaming platforms as of October 4th.

Adult Friends seek to find solace in a sea of noise. The Wellington-based four piece blends the cacophony of Post-Hardcore with gothic and melancholic tendencies. Influenced by bands such as At The Drive In, Failure and The Cure, Adult Friends create music that challenges listeners to derive what they like from the songs, so long as they keep coming back for more.

