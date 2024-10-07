A Physical Comedy Theatre Show Made In Latvia Coming Soon To Hannah Playhouse In Wellington

16th & 17th November // Hannah Playhouse

Performed by Thom Monckton

Lighting Design by Niamh Campbell-Ward

Endling is a show made up of some of the favourite acts from physical comedian Thom Monckton’s previous 13 years of creating solo shows including Only Bones v1.0, The Pianist, The Artist, and The King of Taking. Created partly at Vogelmorn Bowling Club in Te Whānganui-a-Tara, with its first public outing in Lyttelton Arts Festival and official premiere in Latvia, Endling’s pathway to completion is as eclectic as its content.

Niamh Campbell-Ward and Thom Monckton live off-grid in a house bus and caravan. They created the majority of Endling at Wellington’s Vogelmorn Bowling Club and at home when solar power levels and bus space permitted. After wrapping up at Vogelmorn they packed the show into two suitcases and headed towards Latvia with a brief stop in Lyttelton Arts Festival. The development process continued under the roof of one of the oldest circus buildings in all of Europe; Rigas Cirks (established 1888) in the capital city of Riga. The official premiere in Riga Cirks’ annual circus festival Re Riga! was to a packed house of enthusiastic Latvians who gave the show a standing ovation.

The show blends physicality, painting, comedy, puppetry, chaos, and a little bit of text to create a show that’s difficult to define but easy to digest. Aimed at adults the show is still enjoyable for young adults and brave children. Already primed in two hemispheres, Endling is ready for ignition at Hannah Playhouse in Wellington in November.

“A meticulously choreographed piece of art. Excellently executed and magically mesmerising.” – Everything Theatre (UK) on Only Bones v1.0

“A highly skilled clown and circus performer, Monckton is an expert at eliciting laughs as well as gasps from his audience.” – Art Murmurs (NZ) on Monckton’s The Artist

Thomas Monckton is an award-winning physical theatre and circus performer originally from Patea, South Taranaki. Monckton trained for two years at Christchurch circus school CircoArts, and two years at the physical theatre school Lecoq in Paris. He has been based in Helsinki, Finland for many years, and collaborates frequently with physical comedy company Kallo Collective. His previous works The Artist, The Pianist, Only Bones v1.0, and Moving Stationery have all earned considerable and acclaim in Aotearoa and abroad.

Niamh Campbell-Ward is a technical operator, lighting designer and stage manager based in Te Whānganui-a-Tara/Wellington. Her work in physical theatre, theatre and dance has taken her around Aotearoa, as well as Australia and Northern Europe. Niamh is a frequent collaborator of Kallo Collective, BRAVE Productions, A Mulled Whine and TAHI Festival. Niamh loves working on solo shows, and has operated three of Thom’s previous productions: The Artist, The King of Taking, and Only Bones v1.0.

ENDLING at Hannah Playhouse

16 & 17 November 2024

Tickets $20 full / $10 concession

Bookings from: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/endling/wellington

© Scoop Media

