Graham Norton Set To Tour New Zealand For The Very First Time With: An Evening With Graham Norton

Image/Supplied.

Beloved Irish comedian, actor, author and television host Graham Norton will embark on his first ever live tour of New Zealand in March/April. In An Evening with Graham Norton, the nine-time BAFTA TV Award winner will embark on a three-city tour of the country taking in Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland.

Join Graham for an evening of entertainment to celebrate, reflect, and relive some of his biggest TV highlights and memorable moments to date.He will share his favourite laugh out-loud moments and tales from behind the scenes of his legendary sofa chats with the world’s biggest TV and film stars.

Filled with candid reflections using his sharp wit comedy which we all know and love, this retrospective will offer a rare glimpse into where it all began. Honest, hilarious and featuring an exclusive audience Q&A, this is an evening you won’t want to miss and a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved stars live!

AN EVENING WITH GRAHAM NORTON NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES 2025:

Tuesday 25th March – Isaac Theatre Royal – Christchurch

Saturday 29th March – Opera House – Wellington

Tuesday 1st April – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre – Auckland

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 11:00am (local time) on 11th October.

Visit tegdainty.com for more information.

On announcing An Evening with Graham Norton, he said: "I simply can’t wait to tour New Zealand for the very first time in 2025. Bring your friends, neighbours and extended family and let’s have some fun while I share some stories about me being on the telly. You can even ask me a question if you dare!”

Alongside his broadcast work, Graham has also just released his sixth novel Frankie – an immersive, decade-sweeping story that brims with Graham’s trademark heart, intelligence and compellingly written characters.

Graham Norton also shares a special connection with New Zealand through his long-term collaboration with local winery Invivo. His ongoing, hands-on involvement in crafting the award-winning ‘GN’ range of wines and spirits has made the collection a fan favourite globally.

For more information visit: www.tegdainty.com

