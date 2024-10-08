Naomi Azoulay's Portrait Yaffa Named Finalist In Upstairs Gallery Emerging Artist Award

Yaffa (Photo/Supplied)

Local artist Naomi Azoulay's painting Yaffa has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious Upstairs Gallery Emerging Artist Award. This compelling work will be exhibited at the Upstairs Gallery in Titirangi until October 20th.

Yaffa is a deeply moving portrait of Nawal Arafat and Rachel Hagigi, two justice activists from Jaffa (known as Yaffa in Arabic), one Palestinian and one Israeli, united in their commitment to peace and justice. Through this piece, Azoulay confronts the deep pain of war, expressing a poignant sense of hollowness and shattered hopes. By portraying these activists, she challenges divisive narratives, emphasising their roles as symbols of shared humanity and resilience.

“I wanted to capture not just the personal struggles of these incredible women but also the broader story of collaborative activism that transcends borders and conflict,” says Naomi. “In this portrait, I hope to elevate their voices and remind us of the possibility of unity and hope, even in the face of immense pain.”

The Upstairs Gallery, a renowned space for fostering emerging artists, is located at 418 Titirangi Road, Titirangi. It is open seven days a week from 10 am to 4 pm. Visitors are invited to view Yaffa alongside other selected works until the exhibition closes on October 20th.

