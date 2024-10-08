Stellar Line-up Of Local Talent For Christchurch’s Favourite Free Christmas Party!

Successful auditionee, 18-year-old Molly Pawson from Dannevirke, will perform at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park at Christchurch’s Hagley Park in November. (Photo/Supplied)

As countdown to the nation’s favourite free Christmas party begins, seven talented local performers are getting ready for one of the biggest nights of their young careers.

They’ll be sharing the stage with an impressive lineup of top Kiwi singers, musicians, dancers and DJs at the 30-year celebration performance of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, being held at Christchurch’s Hagley Park in November.

The Christchurch based performers, Flynn Adamson, Ky Canoy, Maria Flores, Pepper Hall, Josh Keating, Chris Symon and Molly Pawson, all auditioned earlier this year and were recently told they’d been successful. Creative director Dixon Nacey says, “There’s a huge talent pool in Christchurch and we found some of the best to join us for this year’s show. They’ll perform in front of a massive live Christchurch audience, along with a 20-piece orchestra, gospel choir, backing singers, drummers and dancers. Definitely a career highlight and the experience of a lifetime.”

Guest artists for the iconic free Christmas show also include award winning singer songwriter Georgia Lines, Persian-Kiwi rapper CHAII, DJ double-act Sweet Mix Kids, and hip-hop legend Che-Fu.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Organisers are promising a spectacular evening of world-class, home-grown entertainment with highlights including the lighting of the Mercury Christmas tree, the popular Coke Food Fest and an all-stars-on-stage lights and fireworks finale.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be held at Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Saturday 30 November starting at 7.30pm. For all you need to know about the popular free outdoor Christmas spectacular go to www.coke.co.nz/christmas-in-the-park.

