Lomez Brown Unveils New Single ‘Cover Me’ The First Release From His Upcoming Album ‘Underrated’

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Royalty Music Group

Internationally acclaimed Polynesian artist Lomez Brown is set to captivate listeners once again with his brand-new single ‘Cover Me’ This powerful track serves as the debut single from his much-anticipated first full album ‘Underrated’ and showcases Lomez's signature blend of reggae rhythms, soulful melodies, and profound lyrical depth.

‘Cover Me’ is a heartfelt call for spiritual protection and guidance, beautifully capturing themes of faith, resilience, and gratitude. With its soothing, chill vibe and rich Polynesian Pop influences, the song is a perfect reflection of Lomez Brown's unique musical style, which has been winning hearts around the globe. The single is a testament to his ability to blend cultural heritage with contemporary sounds, creating music that resonates deeply across different audiences.

Lomez Brown has been a driving force in the Polynesian scene since 2013, with a career marked by numerous accolades, including multiple nominations at the Pacific Music Awards, NZ Music Awards, and Maori Music Awards. His track ‘Sweet Lover’ went double platinum in 2023, reinforcing his reputation as a leading figure in the genre. With over 25 million combined streams and a strong international presence, Lomez Brown continues to push boundaries and evolve as an artist.

‘Underrated’ his forthcoming album, promises to be a profound exploration of his musical journey and personal experiences. ‘Cover Me’ is just the beginning, offering a glimpse into the depth and diversity of sounds that fans can expect from the full album, set for release in 2024.

Lomez Brown invites fans and new listeners alike to experience the first chapter of his new musical journey.

