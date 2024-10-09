Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Photo-packed Introduction To The People, Culture And Identity Of Fiji Arrives In New Bilingual Book

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Oratio Books

Despite Fiji being among the largest Pacific Island nations, there is a dearth of good books about the country in print.

Fiji – Viti, the fourth volume in Oratia’s Moana Oceania Series aims to address that situation with highly illustrated text in English and Fijian.

Fijian–New Zealand educator Tarisi Vunidilo introduces the people, culture and identity of her homeland in simple terms in this colourful and informative book. The bilingual text offers insights into society, geography, legends, arts, history and language — outlining the values of Fiji’s people, and how families live and celebrate life.

A section is dedicated to the more than 20,000 Fijians who live in New Zealand and how they remain connected to their culture.

The striking design with info boxes, colour photos, illustrations and maps make Fiji – Viti fun to read — and it’s easy to relate the English to the Fijian text.

This and other books in the series (including Sāmoa and Cook Islands) are contributing to the use of indigenous languages: Fiji – Viti will hit the bookstores during Fijian Language Week, which runs from 6–12 October 2024.

The author

Tarisi Vunidilo is a Fijian-New Zealand archaeologist and curator who specialises in indigenous museum and heritage management. She was born in Suva, Fiji and has studied and taught at universities in New Zealand, Fiji and Hawaii. She is currently an assistant professor at California State University, Los Angeles and hosts the Talanoa with Dr T society and culture website.

Moana Oceania Series: Fiji - Viti
Written by Tarisi Vunidilo
Published by Oratia Books
ISBN: 978-1-99-004240-9 | RRP $29.99 |PB
www.oratia.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Oratio Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 