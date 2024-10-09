Photo-packed Introduction To The People, Culture And Identity Of Fiji Arrives In New Bilingual Book

Despite Fiji being among the largest Pacific Island nations, there is a dearth of good books about the country in print.

Fiji – Viti, the fourth volume in Oratia’s Moana Oceania Series aims to address that situation with highly illustrated text in English and Fijian.

Fijian–New Zealand educator Tarisi Vunidilo introduces the people, culture and identity of her homeland in simple terms in this colourful and informative book. The bilingual text offers insights into society, geography, legends, arts, history and language — outlining the values of Fiji’s people, and how families live and celebrate life.

A section is dedicated to the more than 20,000 Fijians who live in New Zealand and how they remain connected to their culture.

The striking design with info boxes, colour photos, illustrations and maps make Fiji – Viti fun to read — and it’s easy to relate the English to the Fijian text.

This and other books in the series (including Sāmoa and Cook Islands) are contributing to the use of indigenous languages: Fiji – Viti will hit the bookstores during Fijian Language Week, which runs from 6–12 October 2024.

The author

Tarisi Vunidilo is a Fijian-New Zealand archaeologist and curator who specialises in indigenous museum and heritage management. She was born in Suva, Fiji and has studied and taught at universities in New Zealand, Fiji and Hawaii. She is currently an assistant professor at California State University, Los Angeles and hosts the Talanoa with Dr T society and culture website.

Moana Oceania Series: Fiji - Viti

Written by Tarisi Vunidilo

Published by Oratia Books

ISBN: 978-1-99-004240-9 | RRP $29.99 |PB

www.oratia.co.nz

