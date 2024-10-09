The Sweetshop’s Sister Company The Gardening.club Unveils Cutting-edge AI Artist Roster

As AI continues to reshape the creative industry, The Gardening.club. proudly announces a lineup of 8 new AI Artists. This unique lineup of visionary artists is set to redefine storytelling by fusing cutting-edge AI with human creativity, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in art and commerce. The Gardening.club has a rule: AI is never just a substitute. It must enhance and expand our creative vision, pushing boundaries, not just filling gaps.

The fresh cohort of AI artists will bring an exciting dimension to the work already championed by Tomas Roope and celebrated AI artist Jacqui Kenny, whose collaborative projects with brands like Gucci, Google, OpenAI and Louis Vuitton have made waves in both the art and commercial worlds.

Says Melanie Bridge, Co-Founder and CEO of The Sweetshop & Co-Founder of The Gardening.club, “We’ve made it our mission to unearth the world’s top AI artists—it was a mandate for us that each would be a brilliant storyteller with a unique voice. It was also crucial that their body of work demonstrated not only artistic vision but would seamlessly translate into the commercial world. It’s not common to see this level of mastery in AI artistry, and we believe our roster of eight represents the very best out there today.

We have also been working hard with copyright lawyers worldwide to develop a comprehensive system of protocols, that ensure we can confidently use AI in our commercial projects - we are very proud of this and believe it to be an industry first”.

Joining The Gardening.club are a group of talented artists who are already making waves as storytellers in the AI art world. Floam World, Nathan Boey, Ethereal Moon, Junie Lau, Aashay Singh, YZA Voku, KEZIAI, and co-Founder Jacqui Kenny—these artists backgrounds are hugely varied, many have worked extensively in the creative industry as live action Film Directors, Agency Creative Directors, Designers, Animators and post specialists, and have now expanded into this new creative space to redefine what’s possible with AI and creativity.

Tomas Roope, futurist and co-founder of The Gardening.club, adds "This new roster embodies the spirit of exploration and creativity that defines The Gardening.club. By embracing AI, these artists are expanding the language of film and opening doors to narratives we haven't yet imagined. It's an exciting time for all of us."

The new AI Artists work will span across media, from commercials, to cutting-edge digital campaigns and long form entertainment, reflecting The Sweetshop’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and craft at the highest level.

Website: https://thesweetshop.tv/the-gardening-club

