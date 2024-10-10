Moana & The Tribe Announce ONO Six Songs, Six Nations, One Voice To Be Released Via Black Pearl Ltd

ONO means six in Maori. It is also the title of a concept album project that begins in Aotearoa New Zealand and travels the world. Each song showcases the voice, language and culture of six Indigenous wāhine from lands where Moana & the Tribe has performed.

The Maori lyrics written by Te Manahau Scotty Morrison are inspired by traditional karakia (incantations) and pay homage to “people power”, relationships and language.

From the Arctic Circle to the highlands of Scotland; from Canada to the misty mountains of Taipei; out of Australia and up to the islands of Hawai‘i, producers Paddy Free and Moana Maniapoto mix sublime vocals with electronica-dub to create a World Music album that symbolises hope and unity.

ONO, Moana & the Tribe’s sixth album, will be released on November 1, 2024 on LP, CD and digital via Black Pearl Ltd.

The final single, ‘Ātahu’ is due for release Monday, October 28 - the date of the signing of 1835 He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni which reaffirmed the sovereignty of Māori tribes. Pre-Save the upcoming single HERE

Pre-Save the digital album ONO: https://music.drm.co.nz/ono

Pre-Order ONO on LP or CD from your favourite record store!

