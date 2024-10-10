Big Entry In National Shearing Circuit

PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit first round leader Stacey Te Huia. The first riound was held last weekend at Alexandra, the second round is at Waimate on Saturday, there are three further roiunds and the final will be at the Golden Shears in March. Photo/SSNZ.

The 2024-2025 PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit has got off to a big start with a possible record 37 entries when the opening fine-wool round was shorn at the New Zealand Merino Shears in Alexandra last weekend.

But it’s a quick turnaround, competitors chasing the circuit fronting-up for the second round on strongwool ewes at the Waimate Spring Shears shearing and woolhandling championships in South Canterbury on Saturday.

Waimate Shears chairman and convener Warren White warns entries for the two-day Friday-Saturday Shears are close to capacity, including the separate national winter comb events which are not part of the circuit.

The five-round circuit, incorporating the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown, which was first contested in the summer of 1972-1973, continues at the Canterbury Shears’ national corriedale championships on November 15, the fourth round is on lambs at the Rangitikei Shearing Sports in Marton on February 1, and the last, on second-shear sheep, is at the Pahiatua Shears on February 23.

The top 12, based on points for placings in the heats throughout the series, then qualify for the final stages on the last day of the February 27-March 1 Golden Shears in Masterton, with a prize including a place in the 2025-2026 New Zealand transtasman team and a year’s use of an Hyundai Santa Fe.

The entries are notable for the larger-than-usual numbers from the North Island, including five in the leading 12 on the fine wool of the less-familiar merinos of last weekend.

There’s also a stronger international component, with Hawke’s Bay-based Scotsman, former World and Golden Shears champion Gavin Mutch joined by Welsh team member Llyr Jones, Gisborne-based former Australian national team member Beau Guelfi, Paul Robertson, from Victoria, and West Australia-based shearer and contractor Floyd Neil, from Taumarunui.

The shearers in this year’s series include three-times champions Nathan Stratford (2014, 2022, 2024), of Invercargill, and Angus Moore (2012, 2020, 2023), of Seddon, two-times winner and Hawke’s Bay shearer John Kirkpatrick (2013, 2018), and other former winners in Dion Morrell (1997), of Alexandra, Paerata Abraham (2019), of Masterton, and Leon Samuels (2021), of Roxburgh.

Provisional points and placings after the first round are: Stacey Te Huia (Mossburn) 12pts, 1; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 11pts, 2; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 10pts, 3; Axle Reid (Taihape) 9pts 4; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 8pts, 5; Alex Smith (Rakaia) 7pts, 6; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 6pts, 7; Paul Robertson (Australia) 5pts, 8; Dion Morrell (Alexandra) 4pts, 9; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 3pts, 10; Catherine Mullooly (Matawai) 2pts, 11; Leon Samuels (Roxburgh) 1pt, 12.

Others (in order of placing at Alexandra, 1pt each): James Fagan (Te Kuiti), Colin Dennison (Omarama), Lionel Taumata (Taumarunui/Gore); Paul Hodges (Geraldine); Angus Moore (Ward/Seddon), James Ruki (Te Kuiti), Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora), Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannvirke), Corey Palmer (Dipton), John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki), Norm Harraway (Mossburn), Casey Bailey (Riverton), Taare Edwards (Ashburton), Paraki Puna (Napier), Thomas Lambert (Christchurch), Floyd Neil (Taumarunui), Chris Dickson (Raetihi/Masterton), Beau Guelfi (Gisborne), Adam Gordon (Masterton), Kevahn Stringer (Ranfurly), Llyr Jones (Wales), Kyle Mita (Masterton), Willy McSkimming (Oamaru), Josh Winders (Invercargill), Ringakaha Paewai (Gore).

