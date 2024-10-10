LIPS Release Collaboration With E From Eels

Aotearoa indie-pop stalwarts LIPS are back with a spooktacular – yeah, we said it – single 'The Wolf', featuring a guest appearance by E from prolific 90s rock act Eels.

The loping, vengeful and very fun track from the award-winning band is here to give 'Thriller' a run for its money this Halloween.

“E had heard us on KCRW in LA, and reached out on Instagram, right around the time we had this track on the boil and were looking for a cool way to end it," recalls Lip Fen Ikner. "I’ve been an Eels fan for the longest time, and was truly honoured to hear from him. I still can’t believe he was nice enough to go along with our nonsense.”

Co-written with screenwriter Ro Bright, with whom LIPS worked on the soundtrack for her film Daffodils, 'The Wolf' sees LIPS heading futher into the theatrical storytelling territory of their acclaimed 2021 album I Don’t Know Why I Do Anything.

“Many of our songs have been inspired by Ro’s screenplays; we like to imagine the music that would be playing in that scene and then write from that,” says lead Lip Steph Brown. “For this song we reverse engineered it, writing the song first then asking Ro to contribute some words. I don’t want to be too specific, as that might ruin the surprise of the track!”

Alongside the single release, LIPS are throwing a Halloween bash on Thursday 31 October at Neck of the Woods in Tāmaki Makaurau, featuring Thee Golden Geese and Cootie Cuties.

Tickets available now via UnderTheRadar https://goodluckmansion.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=fc75363216f04b174ae0c03fe&id=baf34305ef&e=2556a4259b

