SAE Auckland Invites The Aspiring Filmmakers To Screen Info Night

Have you ever considered a career in film? Do you know what it takes to become a screen professional? Have you ever seen the amazing SAE screen facilities and checked out the courses they run in screen production? Keen to know more?

SAE Auckland is thrilled to announce its upcoming Screen Info Night on 30th October, from 6 PM to 8 PM at their campus located at 12 Heather Street, Parnell. The Screen Info Night offers an opportunity for prospective students to explore the world of screen production at SAE.

Attendees will have the chance to gain an inside look at the technology and creative spaces available with a tour of the industry-standard facilities designed for aspiring screen professionals. Participants will also meet the Head of the Screen Department and engage with experienced faculty who will share valuable insights about screen careers and SAE courses. SAE’s Head of Screen, Graeme Bibby, states “SAE is a great place to study and we are really excited to meet all of the future screen superstars!”

The Screen Info Night evening will include a detailed overview of the course structure, highlighting the skills and knowledge that students will acquire throughout their studies. There will be a Q&A session, allowing attendees to bring their questions and engage in discussions about programme details, career paths, and student life. Light refreshments will be provided, creating an informal atmosphere for networking among attendees and faculty.

SAE Auckland warmly invites anyone interested in screen production—whether high school students, career changers, or curious community members—to join this informative evening. To assist in planning, interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP. This event is free, you just need to register to grab a ticket. You can do so here (events.humanitix.com/sae-film-information-night)

For more information about the Screen Info Night or SAE Auckland’s programmes, please visit SAE.ac.nz

