40 And Thriving: Home Show Exceeds Expectations Despite Economy

Photo/Supplied

The Waikato Home and Garden Show has wrapped up its landmark 40th anniversary exceeding expectations for the hundreds of exhibitors that attended.

For many businesses in the home, garden and leisure sector, the show is a key event on their marketing calendars and despite current economic challenges, consumer sentiment showed positive signs.

Numbers through the door this year were strong, which was encouraging against the backdrop of a tough year for events, says Show Director Rebecca Hannah.

“We have some very happy exhibitors who weren’t sure what to expect this year given the climate,” she says. “Several exhibitors told me they were having quality conversations with buyers and experiencing higher enquiry levels compared to last year.”

Overall the feeling was that there is an upward trend in consumer confidence.

Director of Ohinewai-based company Compac Homes, Simon Fleming has been exhibiting at the show for five years and said it was one of the busiest they’ve had.

“It certainly exceeded my expectations considering how hard it is out there at the moment, we’ve had a heap of enquiries to follow up on since the show.”

This year’s show featured a diverse range of exhibitors and some new and innovative products.

Feature Panel is a relatively new company offering statement interior wall panels that they have designed for new home builders and renovators.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This year was their first exhibiting at the show and director Sara Saurat said they didn’t know what to expect.

“We had some great conversations with people in the new build and DIY space, but what surprised us is the value we got out of connecting with other vendors. For us, this was huge as it can lead to referral business down the line.”

Sara was also impressed with the entertainment on offer for kids at the show this year.

“As a mother, there were so many free activities on offer; I will definitely bring my kids along in the future,” she says.

This year, the show embraced family-friendly experiences, making it a fantastic day out during the school holidays with an inflatable pirate ship, rodeo shark and the Kip McGrath Little Explorers Scavenger Hunt.

"Our goal was to create an inclusive environment for families, and we were thrilled to see children enjoying themselves while parents explored the latest home and garden innovations," said Hannah.

Local Hamilton resident Suneeta Chauhan, who has attended the show for the past five years, was the lucky winner of the $30,000 birthday giveaway.

She found herself walking away with a new Trueform Spa, Adjusta king single lite bed, Aquatica bathroom package, Kitchen Things appliance package and a new electric scooter.

Hannah’s father, the late Graham Hannah created the event in 1984. He built a reputation as the ‘King of Home Shows’ over his lifelong career.

“Four decades for any event, let alone one of this scale is a huge achievement. I know dad would be proud of the show going strong and I can’t wait to see what the next decade brings”, she says.

Looking ahead to next year, dates have been set and the show will be held from 2-5 October 2025.

© Scoop Media

