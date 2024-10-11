PNC Delivers Slick Vibe With Super Smooth Single ‘We On’

‘We On’, PNC's fourth single from Unbothered Rapper, surges with undeniable force, delivering a silken but hard-hitting impact from the outset.

Produced by long-time collaborator 41, who also crafted PNC's hits ‘Who Betta Than This’ and ‘Tonight’, the track features a bass-heavy foundation infused with UK drill elements, layered with playful yet haunting playground xylophone samples and chopped and screwed textures.

(Photo/Supplied)

An infectious synth melody flows throughout, while the hook’s R&B vocals offer a soulful contrast to the track's raw aesthetic. Marked by intricate wordplay and seamless flow, PNC’s commanding vocals and smooth flow serve to elevate the track even further.

As part of PNC’s triumphant resurgence in the local music scene, ‘We On’ is the fourth track to lay the foundation of his new project UNBOTHERED RAPPER after the drop of banging smooth jam ‘ZIG ZAG’ FT. DAVID DALLAS.

Released in August, ‘Zig Zag’ went straight into the Hot NZ Singles Chart at #3 with ‘Zig Zag’s captivating video catching the eye of American rapper Rick Ross, earning his prodigious thumbs up twice – once on the single drop, and again on the video release. Now the third track off UNBOTHERED RAPPER, following on from singles ‘SJ 23’ and ‘MAZDA FAMILIA’, has re-entered the Hot NZ Singles Chart just two weeks ago and is currently sitting at #11.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Sure to be another hot add for the ears and playlists of discerning fans, ‘We On’ is a masterful fusion of PNC’s lyrical prowess and 41's innovative production, and all indicators point to it being poised to dominate the airwaves well into 2024 and beyond!

The word is out that PNC is back and ready to excite your ears once again. Watch this space and witness his welcome return to the scene with UNBOTHERED RAPPER. More new singles will be dropped ahead of the full album release next February, and the consensus is clear - we can’t wait to be bothered!

© Scoop Media

