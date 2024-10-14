Kiwi Art Trail Heads To The Regions

After a successful inaugural year in 2023, the Kiwi Art Trail is back – in a bigger and better format.

Today, the 2024/25 Kiwi Art Trail starts in Tauranga, launching an almost six-month roadshow around Te Ika-a-Māui and kicking the annual Save the Kiwi Week off with a bang.

Featuring 20+ kiwi sculptures that have been designed by talented New Zealand artists including Otis Frizzell, FLOX, Amanda Billing, Kura Te Waru Rewiri, and Jing Liu, the Kiwi Art Trail is a family-friendly art installation that celebrates our national icon, the kiwi.

After Tauranga, the trail will head to Ahuriri Napier in November and Whangārei in early-January, before wrapping up in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland in February/March. When the trail ends the sculptures will be auctioned, and proceeds will be donated to kiwi conservation efforts.

Principal sponsor Gallagher Insurance led the 2023 campaign and is excited to bring the Kiwi Art Trail back – and to share it with more people.

“At Gallagher Insurance we like to put our support behind conservation and local communities,” says Gallagher Insurance CEO Carl O’Shea. “Last year the Kiwi Art Trail was popular in Auckland. We listened to the feedback to take the trail on the road and are excited to take these beautiful kiwi to the regions.”

Save the Kiwi CEO Michelle Impey says the Kiwi Art Trail helps to bring this iconic manu to the forefront of New Zealanders’ psyche.

“Many people haven’t seen, heard, or experienced a kiwi up close,” she says. “The Kiwi Art Trail is a tangible way for everyday Kiwis, and visitors to our shores, to get up close and personal with an artistic representation of this special taonga in a unique way, while celebrating some incredible New Zealand art.”

A lot of kiwi conservation activity takes place near Tauranga, Napier, Whangārei and Auckland, making these cities ideal Kiwi Art Trail hosts.

“There is some excellent kiwi conservation work going on in the regions,” says Impey. “To rebuild kiwi populations around Aotearoa is hard and expensive – but it’s starting to work. To take the Kiwi Art Trail to some of these places both raises awareness about this mahi and celebrates our national icon. We hope the auction at the end of the trail will raise the necessary funds to keep this important work going.”

Tauranga City Council is hosting the Kiwi Art Trail in the Bay of Plenty. Tauranga City Council General Manager: City Development and Partnerships Gareth Wallis says it’s an exciting opportunity to have the trail launching in the city centre.

“We’re excited to bring the Kiwi Art Trail to Tauranga city centre and be the first place in New Zealand where people can view these unique art sculptures.

“The transformation of our city centre is progressing at pace, and this is a great opportunity for us to showcase our beautiful city while celebrating New Zealand artists,” says Gareth.

For each location, a campaign was held to find two local artists to participate. Proceeds from the sale of these two sculptures will be earmarked for local kiwi conservation efforts.

The Kiwi Art Trail kicks off in Tauranga today and runs until Sunday 17th November before launching in Napier on November 23rd.

Additional information

Dates and locations:

Tauranga: 14 October – 17 November 2024

Napier: 22 November – 29 December 2024

Whangārei: early January – February 2025

Auckland: February/March 2025

Auction: late-March 2025

About Save the Kiwi Week

Save the Kiwi Week is an annual celebration of our national icon, the kiwi. It’s an opportunity to recognise the mahi that goes into protecting and rebuilding kiwi populations all over Aotearoa and raise much-needed funds for kiwi conservation.

