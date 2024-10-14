Hamilton's Tree Lighting Festival And Parade Dates Announced

December is fast approaching, and the season to be jolly is less than two months away. It’s time to mark the calendars with two of Hamilton’s beloved annual Christmas events.

The SkyCity Hamilton Christmas Tree Lighting Festival will kick off the festivities with the lighting of New Zealand's tallest Christmas tree in Garden Place on Saturday, 30 November. This exciting event promises a night of dazzling lights!

SkyCity Hamilton Christmas Tree Lighting Festival will be held on Saturday 30 November (Photo/Supplied)

Come along to Garden Place from 5pm, where there will be food trucks, character meet and greets, face painting, balloon art and live entertainment! Don’t forget your picnic blankets.

As the sun sets, get ready for an unforgettable evening featuring fantastic live music and performances as the lights on New Zealand's biggest Christmas tree are turned on for the first time. This spectacular tree will illuminate the nights from the end of November through to New Year.

The First Credit Union Christmas Parade returns on Sunday 8 December offering an afternoon of fun and festivities. Expect delightful characters, lively marching bands, vibrant dance groups, diverse cultural performances, amazing character balloons, and of course, a special appearance by Santa Claus!

The parade will begin at the corner of Rostrevor and Anglesea Streets, as per previous years, making its way down Anglesea Street and ending at the corner of Anglesea and Knox Streets, covering a festive 1.2 km route.

Secure the best spot early and join the pre-parade festivities at 1:15pm, with the main parade kicking off at 2pm and finishing by 3pm.

Event Manager Ammie Hardie said she is hoping to see between 80 – 90 floats and encourages businesses and community groups to get involved. “It’s not only a great opportunity to be seen by thousands but also heartwarming to see what this event means to the community.”

The annual First Credit Union Christmas Parade returns Sunday 8th December (Photo/Supplied)

Behind the scenes, the elves are securing a talented line up of performers for the Tree Lighting Festival and organisers say that showcasing local performers is a focus.

“The creative team, in collaboration with Santa, is hard at work on an exciting new lighting program for the tree this year, promising an even more magical display,” says Ammie.

The parade and giant Christmas tree are organised by the Hamilton Christmas Charitable Trust. Organisers are looking for volunteers, float entries, performers and more to help create another magical series of Christmas events for Hamilton and the wider Waikato.

These events are made possible by the support of our key partners: First Credit Union, SkyCity Hamilton, The Hits, Love the Centre, and Hamilton City Council.

For more information and to keep up to date on the latest announcements, visit the trust Facebook page or www.hamiltonchristmas.co.nz

