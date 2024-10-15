New Book Release - There's A Crab In My Castle

There's a Crab in my Castle. Image/Supplied.

There’s a Crab in my Castle!

He Pāpaka kei taku Pā!

Dawn McMillan

Illustrated by Nikki Slade Robinson

Translated by Stephanie Huriana Fong

Fourth book in bilingual nature story series takes young readers to meet seaside creatures

Summer is coming and there’s plenty of action for young readers down at the seashore in the latest addition to the nature story series by bestselling author Dawn McMillan.

When an inquisitive girl goes to the rocky shore she builds a sandcastle and soon gets many visitors: crab and sandhoppers, snapper, kina, manta ray and more.

The fun ensemble of seaside creatures is brought to life across colourful pages with evocative pictures.

With an info page about the animals encountered, There’s a Crab in my Castle! encourages young readers to explore the rocky shore and learn about the creatures of sand and sea.

A classy hardback edition with bilingual text in English and Māori, this is a book for the bach and for whānau to read together at the end of a long day at the beach.

A teacher resource will be available on the Oratia website.

The authors

Dawn McMillan is an internationally bestselling writer of children’s books who lives north of Thames. Among her many popular works are

I Need a New Bum! and There’s a Moa in the Moonlight.

Nikki Slade Robinson is an award-winning, globally successful illustrator and writer who lives in Ōpōtiki. Among her other works are the Muddle and Mo series and The Seven Stars of Matariki.

Stephanie Huriana Fong is a translator and TV presenter who lives with her whānau in Auckland. She has translated other books by Dawn including Kia Hou Taku Tou!

There’s a Crab in my Castle! / He Pāpaka kei taku Pā!

Written by Dawn McMillan, illustrated by Nikki Slade Robinson, translated by Stephanie Huriana Fong

Published by Oratia Books

ISBN: 978-1-99-004262-1 | RRP $25.99 | Hardback

www.oratia.co.nz

