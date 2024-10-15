Christchurch Pacific Championships Doubleheader Sells Out

The Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns trans-Tasman battles have sold out Apollo Projects Stadium in Ōtautahi Christchurch two weeks out from the Labour weekend matches.

The Pacific Championships doubleheader against Australia’s respective sides has proven popular with locals who have embraced the return of test level rugby league to the region. It has been many years since the last Test with the Kiwi’s prior game in Christchurch played in 2019 and the Kiwi Ferns over 25 years ago in 1998.

NZRL CEO Greg Peters said: “We are so grateful for the community’s support and are excited to be bringing rugby league Tests back to the South Island after many years. A packed stadium of rugby league fans is like no other and it will create an electric atmosphere for our teams.

“A massive thanks goes to Venues Ōtautahi and Canterbury Rugby League for their assistance in making these games possible.”

The teams will assemble in Christchurch next week with Kiwis and Kiwi Fern trainings open to the public on Tuesday 22 October from 9am at Ngā Puna Wai. There will also be a Fan Day which will offer supporters a chance to connect with the Kiwis, Kiwi Ferns, Kangaroos and Jillaroos ahead of game day. Fan Day will begin at 4.30pm on Wednesday 23 October at Wainoni Park, Christchurch.

Tickets are still available for the Kiwis v Tonga match at Go Media Stadium on 2 November.

