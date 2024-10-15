Sir Cliff Richard Announces 2025 New Zealand Tour

British music icon Sir Cliff Richard has announced his highly anticipated live tour for New Zealand 2025. These shows offer a rare chance to witness one of Britain’s most celebrated performers in a live setting.

Next year will mark 12 years since New Zealand audiences have seen Cliff Richard live in concert and the 2025 tour will begin in Auckland and make its way to Wellington & Christchurch. Fans will be treated to a setlist packed with timeless classics, including hits such as "Living Doll," "We Don’t Talk Anymore," "Devil Woman," and many more. Known for his energy, charisma, and enduring stage presence, Sir Cliff continues to capture hearts and inspire audiences as he has done across the eight decades.

As one of the greatest hitmakers in British music history, Cliff Richard has sold in excess of 250 million records worldwide, securing his place among the best-selling artists of all time. He remains the only artist to achieve UK Top 5 albums across eight consecutive decades, a remarkable feat recognised by the Official Charts Company. Since his debut in 1958 with “Move It!”, Sir Cliff has delivered a string of chart-topping hits, including 14 number-one singles and seven No. 1 albums, cementing his legacy as a pop legend.

Beyond his musical achievements, Sir Cliff is widely admired for his charitable work, which earned him a knighthood in 1995—the first pop star ever to receive such an honour. His unwavering dedication to philanthropy and his lasting connection with fans worldwide has made him a beloved figure in British culture.

These 2025 performances offer fans a rare opportunity to see one of music’s all-time greats in concert at the age of 85. These shows are set to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

CLIFF RICHARD ‘CAN’T STOP ME NOW’ NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES 2025:

Friday 14th & Saturday 15th November

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Monday 17th November

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Wednesday 19th November

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

PRE-SALE:

Mellen Events & Live Nation pre-sale commences 1pm Weds, Oct 16 until 9am Fri, Oct 18

Ticket Agent 1pm Thurs, Oct 17 until 9am Fri, Oct 18

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE:

10am Friday, October 18

Ticket details available at www.livenation.co.nz & www.mellenevents.com

