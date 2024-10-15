Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Film Commission Living It Up In The French Riviera

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 8:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through the Official Information Act that the New Zealand Film Commission has spent $145,354.81 for just four staff members to spend two weeks in France attending the Cannes Film Market.

Receipts showed $24,329.08 in accommodation, $24,525.36 in food and drink, and $21,704.54 on travel.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Last year, the Taxpayers’ Union called out the Film Commission for wasting $73,000 at the Cannes Film Festival. Taking that as a challenge, this year they’ve blown more than double that at the Cannes Film Market.”

“Bureaucrats are no strangers to jetting off having fun at the taxpayers’ expense, but Film Commission staffers blow through cash like it’s going out of fashion. Kiwis struggling to put bread and milk on the table shouldn’t be forced to stump up for champagne and caviar.”

“Bear in mind that this was the same agency that was criticised in July for having four staff office parties in less than a fortnight, costing over $16,000. Living the A-lister party lifestyle and not having to pay a penny out of pocket, not a bad gig if you can get it”

“Even if plying Hollywood big wigs with taxpayer-funded champagne was successful in attracting a film production to New Zealand, Kiwis would still be on the hook for millions of dollars of film subsidies. Either way, taxpayers lose.”

“This entire agency's purpose seems to be corporate welfare and popping corks. It’s time to roll credits on the Film Commission.”

© Scoop Media

