Mark Graham Doco ‘SHARKO’ Announces Premiere And General Release Dates

Photo/Supplied

Rugby League legend Mark ‘Sharko’ Graham, the only player to be inducted into both the Australian and New Zealand Halls of Fame, is the subject of the deeply emotional and nostalgic new feature documentary, SHARKO, directed by his son, Luke Graham. The film, which had its world premiere earlier this year at Doc Edge festival, is set to hit New Zealand cinemas nationwide from 7 November.

Ahead of the general release, SHARKO will have two premieres, on 3 November at Reading LynnMall and 4 November at Bridgeway Cinema. Both screenings will be attended by Mark Graham, Luke Graham and New Zealand Rugby League greats.

Deemed one of the most inspirational and feared footballers to grace the game, SHARKO is a universal story about a father, a son, generational patterns and family grief. It is also a very universal story about how men were raised to be hyper-masculine, the importance of sport, and how it defines us as a nation.

Featuring family archives and recreations, as well as footage of a career spanning three continents, SHARKO will show us how to overcome the past in an honest, humanising and touching portrait about New Zealand’s greatest Rugby League player... ever.

SHARKO is written, directed and produced by Luke Graham (Broke), and produced by Jonathan Page (H is for Happiness) and Kylie Pascoe (The Art of Incarceration). Executive Producer is Jonathan Shteinman (Brabham). SHARKO is distributed by Screen Inc.

“ A love letter to an idol which becomes an exploration of self and a mirror for the audience”

– Erin Free, Filmink

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/A4CBjoKaPik

SHARKO PREMIERE:

3 November, 7PM

Reading LynnMall

4 November, 6PM

Bridgeway Cinema

https://www.sharkofilm.com/

