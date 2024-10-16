New Zealand Artist Triggar Happy Drops Powerful Lead Single ‘Cant Complain’ From Forthcoming Album Talk Is Cheap

Otorohanga, New Zealand – Triggar Happy, known for his raw, authentic sound and evocative lyrics, is set to release his latest single, ‘Cant Complain’ the lead track from his highly anticipated album Talk Is Cheap, scheduled for release October 11. The song takes listeners on a journey through the emotional toil of hard work, low pay, and unyielding perseverance, reflecting the artist's personal battles and the broader human experience of pushing through adversity.

‘Cant Complain’ speaks to the heart of what it means to be resilient in the face of struggle. The lyrics, rooted in themes of labour, survival, and emotional resilience, showcase Triggar Happy's signature storytelling style. With lines like, "Sweat on my brow and I'll do it all again tomorrow" and "No one's listening anyway" the song taps into feelings of frustration, yet is underscored by a quiet strength—an ode to the unspoken struggles many face daily.

This single sets the tone for Talk Is Cheap, an album that promises to dive deep into the realities of life, shedding light on themes of hardship, perseverance, and the internal storms we weather. As Triggar Happy explains, “'Cant Complain' is about the grind we all face, how we keep moving forward, even when no one sees or acknowledges the struggle. It's a reflection of my own journey, but it’s something we can all relate to."

Triggar Happy’s rise in the music scene has been fueled by his ability to connect with listeners through raw and relatable narratives. ‘Cant Complain’ solidifies his reputation as a voice for the everyday person, turning life’s tough moments into a powerful anthem of resilience.

With Talk Is Cheap on the horizon, this single offers a glimpse into an album that promises to resonate deeply with fans, old and new. It's a reminder that sometimes the most powerful stories are those born from struggle—and that even when it feels like no one's listening, the music speaks volumes.

‘Can't Complain’ will be available on all major streaming platforms starting October 11. Keep an eye out for more updates on Talk Is Cheap, and be sure to follow Triggar Happy on social media for the latest news and exclusive content.

