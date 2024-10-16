Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Literary Journeys: Mapping Fictional Travels Across The World Of Literature

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 8:57 pm
Press Release: Hardie Grant Books

From Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales to Cervante’s Don Quixote, the journey has long been an archetypal story. The genre’s inherent escapism is the perfect vehicle for fuelling dreams of being outlaws and romantics, for taking us outside of our own lives and across the world. From the comforts and confines of our homes, this book brings to life some of the most significant, exciting, dangerous, tragic and uplifting journeys ever written about. 

Entries included are “written by more than fifty contributors and critics, who share with the reader insights about their chosen novel that have enriched their reading”. 

Literary Journeys will take you on the most important journeys in literature, over eight centuries and across over 30 countries.

About the author

John McMurtrie is an editor for McSweeney’s Publishing. He was the books editor of the San Francisco Chronicle from 2008 to 2019. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and Literary Hub. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Hardie Grant Books | 29 October 2024 | Hardback | RRP AU$36.99 NZ$41.99

