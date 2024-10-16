Hughes Ruled Out Of Pacific Championships

10 October

Dally M Medal-winning halfback Jahrome Hughes has today been ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Pacific Championships campaign this month.

The 30-year-old Hughes was named in the 21-man New Zealand squad on Tuesday less than 48 hours after playing in Melbourne’s 6-14 NRL grand final loss to Penrith.

In announcing the team head coach Stacey Jones said Hughes had been troubled by a neck injury but it was hoped he would recover to be involved in the Kiwis’ Tests against the Australian Kangaroos and Tonga.

However, after further medical assessment a devastated Hughes has been told he won’t be fit to play.

“Jahrome is understandably shattered and we really feel for him,” said Jones.

“He has had an outstanding year and he was going to play a key role for the Kiwis again.

“He was desperate to play and we thought, with some time on our side, he would come right with treatment but he has since received medical advice that he won’t be ready to play.”

Hughes’ replacement will be named soon.

2024 PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

NEW ZEALAND KIWIS

NO. PLAYERS NAME TESTS Debutant ERIN CLARK Gold Coast Titans Debutant PHOENIX CROSSLAND Newcastle Knights #801 JAMES FISHER-HARRIS (c) Penrith Panthers #781 PETA HIKU Hull Kingston Rovers #808 JAMAYNE ISAAKO Dolphins Debutant KEANO KINI Gold Coast Titans Debutant CASEY McLEAN Penrith Panthers #834 GRIFFIN NEAME North Queensland Cowboys #820 CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD One NZ Warriors #793 KODI NIKORIMA Dolphins #825 MARATA NIUKORE One NZ Warriors #817 ISAIAH PAPALI’I Wests Tigers Debutant JORDAN RIKI Broncos #831 SCOTT SORENSEN Penrith Panthers #800 JOSEPH TAPINE Canberra Raiders #833 LEO THOMPSON Newcastle Knights #832 MATTHEW TIMOKO Canberra Raiders Debutant TRENT TOELAU Penrith Panthers Debutant WILLIAM WARBRICK Melbourne Storm Debutant NAUFAHU WHYTE Sydney Roosters

