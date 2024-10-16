Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hughes Ruled Out Of Pacific Championships

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 9:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

10 October

Dally M Medal-winning halfback Jahrome Hughes has today been ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Pacific Championships campaign this month.

The 30-year-old Hughes was named in the 21-man New Zealand squad on Tuesday less than 48 hours after playing in Melbourne’s 6-14 NRL grand final loss to Penrith.

In announcing the team head coach Stacey Jones said Hughes had been troubled by a neck injury but it was hoped he would recover to be involved in the Kiwis’ Tests against the Australian Kangaroos and Tonga.

However, after further medical assessment a devastated Hughes has been told he won’t be fit to play.
“Jahrome is understandably shattered and we really feel for him,” said Jones.

“He has had an outstanding year and he was going to play a key role for the Kiwis again.

“He was desperate to play and we thought, with some time on our side, he would come right with treatment but he has since received medical advice that he won’t be ready to play.”

Hughes’ replacement will be named soon. 

2024 PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
NEW ZEALAND KIWIS

NO.PLAYERS NAMETESTS
DebutantERIN CLARKGold Coast Titans
DebutantPHOENIX CROSSLANDNewcastle Knights
#801JAMES FISHER-HARRIS (c)Penrith Panthers
#781PETA HIKUHull Kingston Rovers
#808JAMAYNE ISAAKODolphins
DebutantKEANO KINIGold Coast Titans
DebutantCASEY McLEANPenrith Panthers
#834GRIFFIN NEAMENorth Queensland Cowboys
#820CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTADOne NZ Warriors
#793KODI NIKORIMADolphins
#825MARATA NIUKOREOne NZ Warriors
#817ISAIAH PAPALI’IWests Tigers
DebutantJORDAN RIKIBroncos
#831SCOTT SORENSENPenrith Panthers
#800JOSEPH TAPINECanberra Raiders
#833LEO THOMPSONNewcastle Knights
#832MATTHEW TIMOKOCanberra Raiders
DebutantTRENT TOELAUPenrith Panthers
DebutantWILLIAM WARBRICKMelbourne Storm
DebutantNAUFAHU WHYTESydney Roosters
