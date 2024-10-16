Hughes Ruled Out Of Pacific Championships
10 October
Dally M Medal-winning halfback Jahrome Hughes has today been ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Pacific Championships campaign this month.
The 30-year-old Hughes was named in the 21-man New Zealand squad on Tuesday less than 48 hours after playing in Melbourne’s 6-14 NRL grand final loss to Penrith.
In announcing the team head coach Stacey Jones said Hughes had been troubled by a neck injury but it was hoped he would recover to be involved in the Kiwis’ Tests against the Australian Kangaroos and Tonga.
However, after further medical
assessment a devastated Hughes has been told he won’t be
fit to play.
“Jahrome is understandably shattered and we really feel for him,” said Jones.
“He has had an outstanding year and he was going to play a key role for the Kiwis again.
“He was desperate to play and we thought, with some time on our side, he would come right with treatment but he has since received medical advice that he won’t be ready to play.”
Hughes’ replacement will be named soon.
2024 PACIFIC
CHAMPIONSHIPS
NEW ZEALAND KIWIS
|NO.
|PLAYERS NAME
|TESTS
|Debutant
|ERIN CLARK
|Gold Coast Titans
|Debutant
|PHOENIX CROSSLAND
|Newcastle Knights
|#801
|JAMES FISHER-HARRIS (c)
|Penrith Panthers
|#781
|PETA HIKU
|Hull Kingston Rovers
|#808
|JAMAYNE ISAAKO
|Dolphins
|Debutant
|KEANO KINI
|Gold Coast Titans
|Debutant
|CASEY McLEAN
|Penrith Panthers
|#834
|GRIFFIN NEAME
|North Queensland Cowboys
|#820
|CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
|One NZ Warriors
|#793
|KODI NIKORIMA
|Dolphins
|#825
|MARATA NIUKORE
|One NZ Warriors
|#817
|ISAIAH PAPALI’I
|Wests Tigers
|Debutant
|JORDAN RIKI
|Broncos
|#831
|SCOTT SORENSEN
|Penrith Panthers
|#800
|JOSEPH TAPINE
|Canberra Raiders
|#833
|LEO THOMPSON
|Newcastle Knights
|#832
|MATTHEW TIMOKO
|Canberra Raiders
|Debutant
|TRENT TOELAU
|Penrith Panthers
|Debutant
|WILLIAM WARBRICK
|Melbourne Storm
|Debutant
|NAUFAHU WHYTE
|Sydney Roosters