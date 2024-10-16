Kevin Shoebridge Admitted Into The America’s Cup Hall Of Fame

Shoebridge was admitted alongside Juan Villa, Josh Belsky, and the late Bob Fisher.

As described in his Hall of Fame induction description: Shoebridge is a four-time winner of the America's Cup. Vastly experienced, he is known for his quiet demeanour, clear communication, collaborative management style, and ability to get things done.

In his acceptance speech, Shoebridge described his first encounter with the America’s Cup as a 20-year-old in 1983, when he stopped off in Newport for 5 days, slept on a sail loft floor, and said it 'opened his eyes to what the America’s Cup really was.’

This encounter was a trigger of inspiration to someday be involved in the America’s Cup, though he had no sense of the significant influence he would have throughout his unprecedented career.

It didn’t take long for Shoebridge to get into the America’s Cup, as it was only a few years later, he was sailing as part of the first New Zealand America’s Cup Challenge in Fremantle in 1987.

It was the first of his 10 America’s Cup campaigns so far, in a decorated career transitioning from sailor to a management role, becoming one of the most experienced and respected personalities in the America’s Cup, and serving as a cornerstone of the success of Emirates Team New Zealand throughout its history.

Shoebridge, who has been one of the key Emirates Team New Zealand leaders over the years has defined the true essence and power of ‘team’ across the entire organisation.

“It’s a unique team,” Shoebridge explained in his speech.

“And although the make-up changes from cycle to cycle, it always remains true to its values. It's always looking for innovation, it's always pushing the limits while we're having fun along the way. The America's Cup is won by people. The team is everything. And I'm lucky enough to have worked with some of the best in the world.”

Kevin Shoebridge has seen and led a huge amount of change across the boats and the event itself and reflected on the excitement of the past developments as well as what must continue in the future.

“So much has happened in the America's Cup over the past decade. The introduction of these amazing foiling craft, the big cats in San Francisco, the AC50s in Bermuda, and now the incomparable AC75 foiling monohull.

Now, the addition of the Puig Women's America's Cup is a highlight for all of us at AC37 and it's something that we have to continue developing.

It is such a great era to be involved in a high-tech, skilled endeavours. Never, in my mind, has the Cup been such a complete team sport. More than ever, I would argue sailors, designers, engineers, builders, shore support teams all equally important to a victory.

I think it's a great time to the America's Cup. And long may it continue to evolve.”

Emirates Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup have a lot to credit the successful evolution to Kevin Shoebridge, so his induction into the America’s Cup Hall of Fame is universally well recognised across competitors and teammates, past and present.

