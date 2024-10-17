Global Sensations And Kiwi Icons Star In Auckland Phil’s 2025 Season

A stellar lineup of over 40 concerts have been announced for Auckland Philharmonia’s 2025 Season, featuring electrifying performances by some of the world’s most-esteemed artists from here and abroad. Soloists performing next year include regular Auckland Phil collaborators James Ehnes, who joins the orchestra with a two-week residency, and Spanish pianist Javier Perianes. The season also features debuts from major international artists including guitarist JIJI, cellist Daniel Müller-Schott, and conductor Pierre Bleuse. Exciting collaborations with Bic Runga and Ria Hall, concerts featuring beloved family favourites Hairy Maclary and Wallace & Gromit, and a blockbuster evening of film music by Hans Zimmer, also star in this impressive season.

Diana Weir, Auckland Philharmonia’s Chief Executive, says, “Whether you enjoy timeless masterpieces by Beethoven and Mahler, contemporary works from global and local composers, or unique performances by legendary New Zealand musical stars alongside the orchestra, this season offers music experiences for all tastes and backgrounds. I’m delighted to share this season with you and hope you can join us next year as we connect, inspire, and enrich the lives of Aucklanders through music.”

"I can't wait to showcase our talented musicians, performing with these wonderful international artists, through this incredible season of music," says Music Director Giordano Bellincampi. “Opening with Beethoven’s greatest piano concerto, the ‘Emperor’, alongside Strauss’ epic tone-poem, Ein Heldenleben, through to our annual collaboration with musicians from the Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) to perform Mahler’s magnificent Third Symphony.

“During the year, we celebrate Ravel’s 150th anniversary with a complete performance of the score for his exhilarating ballet, Daphnis et Chloé. We’re also excited to continue our journey with Beethoven through the year with performances of his iconic masterpiece Symphony No.5, and a selection from The Creatures of Prometheus, Beethoven’s only published ballet.”

Shiyeon Sung, Principal Guest Conductor, will be back to lead the orchestra in 2025 with her trademark flair. She will conduct programmes featuring fellow Korean Clara-Jumi Kang, who returns to the Auckland Phil for the third time to lend her interpretive power to Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, and Mozart’s playful Piano Concerto No.21 performed by another friend of the orchestra, British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, who was recently named in Gramophone magazine’s top 50 greatest all-time pianists.

Main Concert Series & Opera in Concert

The New Zealand Herald Premier Series returns in 2025 with 12 concerts of masterworks, both familiar and fresh for discovery, featuring internationally acclaimed soloists and conductors.

Highlights of the 2025 series include: major symphonic repertoire by Elgar, Brahms, Shostakovich, Wagner, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, as well as some rarely programmed gems to expand horizons by the likes of Ravel, Respighi, Liszt, Schoenberg and Grieg, complemented by music from leading New Zealand composers Claire Cowan, Kenneth Young and Louise Webster.

A pinnacle of the programme will be the presentation of the New Zealand premiere of Sir James MacMillan’s newest piece, Concerto for Orchestra ‘Ghosts’, an Auckland Philharmonia co-commission with the London Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. This will be an exciting opportunity for Aucklanders to hear this piece performed after its recent world premiere with London Symphony Orchestra.

Auckland Philharmonia continues its commitment to bringing a diverse line-up of the world’s top artists to the Auckland stage. Internationally renowned Canadian violinist James Ehnes will make a welcome return to Auckland in February for a two-week residency, performing in both the mainstage series. Ehnes will perform two of the most demanding works in the violinist’s arsenal, both exuding a strongly Hungarian spirit: Bartók’s Violin Concerto No.1 and Brahms’ Violin Concerto.

Other renowned artists to look out for in The New Zealand Herald Premier Series include sought-after French conductor Pierre Bleuse and sparkling Korean guitarist JIJI, who will make their Australasian debuts, and outstanding German cellist Daniel Müller-Schott, who will perform with Auckland Philharmonia for the first time in 2025.

Artists making welcome returns following recent successes include pianists Benjamin Grosvenor, Sylvia Jiang and Alexander Gavrylyuk and conductors Karl-Heinz Steffens and Jun Märkl. In July, Auckland Phil principal musicians will be showcased as soloists; Andrew Beer will perform Wagner’s Träume, whilst Bede Hanley, Jonathan Cohen, Ingrid Hagan and Gabrielle Pho will be the featured artists in Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds.

In 2025, the Classic Series of five concerts will feature some of the best-loved masterpieces, such as Beethoven’s Symphony No.5, Mendelssohn’s ‘Scottish’ Symphony, Haydn’s Symphony No.93, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Brahms’ Piano Concerto No.2.

July’s Pub Charity Opera in Concert production of Verdi’s La traviata will be an unforgettable tale of true love, passion and heartbreak. From its famous opening, the ‘Brindisi’, this tragic story is one of the most romantic and moving operas ever written. Giordano Bellincampi will explore the raw dramatic power of this sublime score with Auckland Philharmonia and a celebrated New Zealand and Australian cast; including Amina Edris as Violetta, Oliver Sewell, as her lover Alfredo, and Phillip Rhodes as Germont.

The multifaceted Baroque & Beyond series also returns in 2025, with two concerts directed by Concertmaster Andrew Beer that celebrate the masters of the Baroque era, alongside composers who were inspired by the music and art of the period. From Handel’s famous Water Music, juxtaposed with 20th century composer Sir Michael Tippett’s homage to Beethoven. The second programme features modern-sounding music by Baroque masters Biber and Corelli and 20th century composers Bloch and Respighi celebrating the musical forms of the past.

Exciting Collaborations & Film Favourites

The music of the movies will meet the sound of the symphony at Art of the Score: The Music of Hans Zimmer. Hans Zimmer is one the most influential film composers of all time and is behind the iconic scores for Interstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and themes from Pirates of the Caribbean and Gladiator. Audiences will feel the power of the full Auckland Philharmonia in flight as they go on a journey through Zimmer’s music, presented by Australian Art of the Score podcasters and film buffs, Andrew Pogson and Dan Golding, with Nicholas Buc on the podium.

Previous Auckland Phil Matariki concerts have sold out, and in 2025, Matariki with Ria Hall will be another popular night to celebrate the Māori New Year. One of Aotearoa’s most compelling and thoughtful voices, Ria Hall, will join forces with the Auckland Phil to recreate her evocative songs ‘They Come Marching’, ‘Te Ahi Kai Pō’, and ‘Black Light’, with a magnificent symphonic soundscape.

Soul-stirring vocals by a Kiwi music icon will collide with the wonderful sound of a full strength orchestra at Bic Runga with Auckland Phil. With Runga performing such beloved classics as ‘Something Good’, ‘Precious Things’ and ‘Bursting Through’, reimagined together with a full orchestra, this will be an extraordinary evening of musical fusion.

Canine Capers & Community Stars

Tamariki across Tāmaki Makaurau will dig the announcement of a fun-filled interactive show featuring New Zealand’s beloved canine icon, Hairy Maclary’s Greatest Hits. It will be barks and laughs a minute as Jackie Clarke, together with the Auckland Phil, brings the stories of Hairy Maclary and his adorable friends from Donaldson’s Dairy to life through music and songs.

Get ready for a captivating show for the whole family starring everyone’s favourite duo, Wallace & Gromit, at Wallace & Gromit in Concert. Complete with live music performed by Auckland Phil, custom animations and classic movie clips, including The Wrong Trousers screened in full, this action-packed show is sure to delight both tamariki and adults alike.

Highlights from Learn & Participate events in 2025 include the Tunes 4 Tamariki series of interactive one-hour concerts specially designed for under-sixes. In April, come along for the adventures of Hana the Glowworm as she meets new friends and learns about the instruments of the orchestra. Then in December, legendary children’s presenter Suzy Cato joins the Auckland Phil in a fun-filled Christmas extravaganza for Christmas with Suzy.

Next year, the Community Classics series, presented by Davis Funeral Care, goes Beyond the Stars and celebrates music by superstar composers and performers showcasing their most sparkling pieces. Featuring music from Mozart, through a work by Kiwi composer Salina Fisher, these uplifting afternoons for the whole whānau will be a special opportunity to see Auckland Phil musicians perform.

A full slate of exciting community and education activity from our Learn & Participate department will be announced soon.

Christmas Cheer in the CBD

Santa Claus is comin’ to Auckland Town Hall in December 2025, with Christmas Cheer, presented by Walker & Hall, a sing-along Christmas concert to kick off the holiday season. The amazing vocals of Awhimai Fraser and Nic Kyle, together with The Graduate Choir New Zealand, will get audiences in the yuletide spirit with a fantastic festive blend of orchestral classics, modern Christmas favourites and traditional seasonal carols.

How to book

Tickets for Auckland Philharmonia’s 2025 Season are now on sale at aucklandphil.nz. Book now to enjoy subscriber benefits, including best seats, savings on individual ticket prices and no booking fees. New for the 2025 Season are two main series packages that provide flexibility to select concerts across the NZ Herald Premier and Classic Series, and reward you with more savings, the more concerts you buy.

For more information or to book tickets to the 2025 season, visit

aucklandphil.nz/2025-subscriptions

Season brochures are available online from aucklandphil.nz or by phoning Auckland Philharmonia Ticketing on (09) 623 1052.

