Win A Banksy With The Art Of Banksy Exhibition Coming To Wellington This Summer!

Bansky (Photo/Supplied)

Buy an Earlybird ticket to the blockbuster exhibition and go in the draw to win an authenticated Banksy Di Faced Tenner artwork.

Opening in six weeks on 28 November 2024, The Art of Banksy exhibition will bring the world’s largest collection of original and authenticated Banksy art to Tākina, Wellington.

All tickets bought at the special Earlybird price will go in the draw to win a coveted original Banksy artwork- his legendary Di Faced Tenner, another version of which will also be exhibited in the show.

Issued by the “Banksy of England”, Di Faced Tenners are counterfeit £10 notes featuring the late Princess Diana, which Banksy notoriously gave away to crowds at the Notting Hill and Reading Festivals and at a tube station in London in 2004.

Promoter Stewart Macpherson of The Stetson Group says it’s a rare chance to win a piece of art history.

“The Di Faced Tenner has become a coveted collectable artwork, and we are Di-lighted to offer the chance to win an authenticated Banksy to all Earlybird ticket purchasers,” he says.

Earlybird tickets are $39 + b/f from theartofbanksy.nz and are available until the exhibition opens on 28 November, when the Earlybird ticket price ends.

The promotion begins at 9am Thursday 17 October, however, all previously purchased Earlybird tickets are eligible for the competition. Entries are limited to one entry with each purchase. Full terms and conditions will be available on theartofbanksy.nz from 9am 17 October.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win your very own Banksy!

www.theartofbanksy.nz

