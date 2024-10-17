Unitec’s Graduating Actors Bring Curtain Down On Three Years Of Training With Spectacular Double Bill Season

This year, the graduating acting students at Unitec's School of Creative Industries presents not one, but TWO theatre productions at the Herald Theatre for their much-anticipated double bill graduation season to end 2024 in style.

First up is The 53rd Victim by Pip Hall, from 31 October - 2 November 2024 directed by Miriama McDowell and featuring a cast of eight in their final performance as Unitec tauira.

Pip Hall’s multi-award winning play The 53rd Victim is based on a true story. 2005. London is in chaos. Terrorists bomb morning commuters on their way to work. Death and destruction abound. Outside Tavistock Square, a New Zealand doctor boards an exploded double-decker bus and saves a number of lives. The media hail her as a hero – a bright, upstanding woman with everything going for her. Yet, two weeks later, the woman is dead and her reputation is in tatters - ‘the 53rd victim’ of the London bombings. Hero to victim in just two weeks - how does such a fall from grace occur so quickly?

Find out as Unitec's acting students bring Pip Hall's story to the stage. By arrangement with Playmarket.

In Unitec's second graduation production, 12 third year acting students under the direction of Cherie Moore perform in the iconic musical, Spring Awakening from 7-9 November 2024. Book & Lyrics by Steven Sater & Music by Duncan Sheik.

In Spring Awakening, a group of teenagers – silenced and controlled by a censorious society – discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom. The consequences are beautiful and devastating. Spring Awakening explores ‘the b*tch of living’ for young people denied knowledge, power, and autonomy. Winner of the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical, Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent anarchy, set to one of the most loved scores of the 21st century.

Featuring Unitec’s graduating actors, it is a poignant and thrilling ride that stings with resonance for today’s world. Based on the play by Frank Wedekind Licensed exclusively by Music Theatre International (Australasia).

Witness this special group of 20 Unitec students as they bring the curtain down on three years of acting training before entering the industry as professional actors. Come and cheer them on at the Herald Theatre!

Tickets are on sale now at Auckland Live & Ticketmaster.

Buy Tickets to THE 53RD VICTIM

https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/the-53rd-victim

Running time: 80 minutes

Haze is used

For ages 13+

SHOW TIMES:

Thu, 31 Oct 7pm

Fri, 1 Nov 11am

Fri, 1 Nov 7pm

Sat, 2 Nov 2pm

Sat, 2 Nov 7pm

Buy Tickets to SPRING AWAKENING

https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/spring-awakening

Running time: 2 hours

Haze is used

Strobe Lighting is used

For ages 13+

SHOW TIMES:

Thu, 7 Nov 7pm

Fri, 8 Nov 11am

Fri, 8 Nov 7pm

Sat, 9 Nov 2pm

Sat, 9 Nov 7pm

Venue: Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre, 50 Mayoral Drive, Auckland CBD

