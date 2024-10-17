2024 WOW Show Tall Poppy People’s Choice Winner Announced

Te Ao Mārama by sisters Lauren Kidd and Frances Kidd (Ngāti Toa Rangatira) / Supplied

A garment that represents bringing light and life to the world captured the hearts of 2024 WOW Show: DREAM AWAKE audiences, today being announced winner of the Tall Poppy People’s Choice Award.

Created over six months by sisters Lauren Kidd and Frances Kidd (Ngāti Toa Rangatira), Te Ao Mārama was inspired by, and a tribute to their late father, an artist known for his stained-glass works.

Crafted from painted silk, glass, lighting cable and lights, Te Ao Mārama represents the story of Papatūānuku (earth mother), and Tāwhirimātea’s (God of the weather) journey to be with his father (Ranginui) in the sky.

Both full-time teachers, —Lauren as Head of English at Motueka High School and Frances at Mapua Primary School - the duo were also awarded third place in the Aotearoa section.

“Our dad passed away three years ago. While cleaning up his things, we found many of his designs, most of which were native birds which he loved, so we felt it was a beautiful way to pay tribute to him,” Lauren says.

Reflecting on their win, Lauren and Frances are both overwhelmed and humbled.

“The whole experience is incredible. After meeting all the designers and seeing their works, we truly understand the time and effort that goes into creating these garments. Our piece came from a meaningful place, and we’re so pleased that the audience enjoyed it too.

“The lighting element played a crucial role in our design, embodying the concept of illumination from darkness. This is reflected in the garment's title, Te Ao Mārama, meaning ‘out of the darkness there is light’.”

WOW Head of Competition Sarah Nathan described Te Ao Mārama as a stunning testament to the power of harnessing original creativity and a deeply personal narrative.

“Lauren and Frances’ ability to weave their family story into such an intricate yet bold garment, enhanced by the innovative use of light, truly resonated with the audience – you could feel it in the arena.”

Tall Poppy CEO Mike Seymour added, “We congratulate Lauren Kidd and Frances Kidd on this incredible recognition of the connection their work has made with WOW guests. Bringing our Tall Poppy team into the world of WOW has been a privilege and sponsoring the Tall Poppy People’s Choice Award felt like a bit of a full-circle moment to our award-winning team. WOW shows us there is still an abundance of creativity and positivity in Aotearoa at a time we really need it. It’s been fantastic to see visitors flock to appreciate the incredible talent on display, and to then see this massive audience engagement reaching beyond the show.”

The sisters plan to use their prize money to invest in new materials and resources for their next WOW creation, with entries to the 2025 WOW Competition opening at the end of this month.

“The whole WOW experience was amazing from start to finish. Designers Day was a vibrant atmosphere, inspiring us as we connected with fellow creators from diverse backgrounds. We also want to pay tribute to Mollie Gardiner, who modeled the garment for us—she truly brought it to life.”

Both the designers of the winning garment and an audience member who voted for the winner receive $2,500NZD prize money. Voting in the Tall Poppy People’s Choice Award is exclusively open to audience members of the show.

