Indie Pop Darlings Living Clipboards + Minisnap Join Forces For Two South Island Shows

Ōtepoti / Pōneke band Living Clipboards have announced two shows with Ōtautahi legends Minisnap.

Living Clipboards (Photo/Supplied)

Indie supergroup Living Clipboards features the combined talents of Mark Williams (MarineVille, Cookie Brooklyn and The Crumbs) with Denise Roughan (3Ds, Ghost Club) and Jim Abbott (Ghost Club). Debut LP ‘All Over Tawa’ mixed by Tex Houston was released on Record Store Day back in April, with a sound described by the band as "veering between low-slung menace, petulant snarl and languid pop". After rapidly selling out of the first pressing and hitting the NZ official top 20 charts, the trio are now releasing a new special edition on multi-colour splatter vinyl via Leather Jacket Records, available at their upcoming Ōtautahi and Ōtepoti shows:

“Shuffling drums and brooding bass conspire to produce a sultry and forbidding rhythm, over which guitars jangle and clang, producing a heady musical brew of dark beauty’’

Minisnap (Photo/Supplied)

Co-stars Minisnap are celebrating the re-pressing of their debut album ‘Bounce Around’ on boutique US label Tall Texan. Minisnap is led by The Bats iconic guitarist Kaye Woodward, and also features Paul Kean and Malcolm Grant from The Bats and their longtime collaborator Marcus Winstanley (Barnard’s Star, Cowboy Machine). Described by Billboard as being made up of 100-percent sunshine, ‘‘Bounce Around is one chiming, bouncy NZ rocker after another”

“Coalescing around the songs of member Kaye Woodward, these recordings hit straight to the heart. Familiar jangle/drones you’d recognise from the parent group abound but with Woodward’s utterly disarming voice. There’s a hell of a lot to love on this totally underrated beauty.”

The bands will play two shows in the South Island. For the lucky indie fans in Christchurch and Dunedin, don’t miss out on what promises to be a dynamic night of ethereal indie pop fun.

