Big Buddy Is Chasing The Fox!

Photo/Supplied

Big Buddy, the not-for-profit organisation that matches boys without fathers in their lives with volunteer men from the community, is thrilled to announce its role as the official charity partner of the much anticipated “Chasing the Fox” golf event in Auckland this December.

Big Buddy has a special connection to the event through their long-term ambassador and trustee Grant Fox. He and his son Ryan, who is New Zealand’s top male golfer, are the foxes to catch.

Ryan Fox is part of a star-studded lineup featuring high-profile New Zealand sports stars, media personalities, politicians and some international golf YouTube talent.

Big names in 2023 included All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown, Damien McKenzie and Will Jordan who made up Team Rugby, while on Team Cricket, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson represented the Black Caps along with former teammate Ross Taylor. Ryan Fox, even said recently that he believes Santner has the goods to play professional golf after cricket, so if he fronts again this year, he will be one to watch.

Grant Fox is proud Big Buddy will be supported by the event. “I’ve been fortunate to have a fantastic father in my life, and I want that same experience for every boy out there,” he says. “When I learned about Big Buddy, I knew I had to get involved. The lessons from my youth have shaped who I am today, and I’m passionate about providing the same guidance to others.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Big Buddy is excited about the announcement. Christie Stuart, Co-Leader says: ““We are so pleased to be chosen as the charity partner for ‘Chasing the Fox’. Having Grant as our ambassador and watching this talented father and son duo supporting each other for such a fun afternoon makes the alignment even more special. We can’t wait to get into the swing of things.”

Event Promoter Nick Randell is also pleased with the matchup. "We're excited to partner with Big Buddy for Chasing the Fox, as golf often plays a special role in strengthening father-son relationships. This partnership allows us to highlight the importance of mentorship and provide meaningful experiences through the game. By bringing attention to this bond, we aim to give back to the community and make a positive impact through a major event like Chasing the Fox."

© Scoop Media

