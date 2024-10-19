OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi Sees Back-to-Back Titles For Coast To Coast Champions

Wānaka, New Zealand – 19 October 2024

2024 Coast to Coast champions Hamish Elliot and Simone Maier have once again demonstrated their dominance in the world of multisport by reclaiming their titles at the OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi, repeating their 2023 victories in emphatic fashion.

Elliot, who led the race from start to finish, crossed the line in 3 hours and 58 minutes, finishing a full 5 minutes ahead of his closest competitors, Flavio Vianna and Anthony Chapman. After establishing an early lead in the kayak, he maintained his advantage throughout the 43km mountain bike and 14km trail run, never looking back. Commenting on his performance, Elliot shared, "I use the fear of being caught as a reason to race hard and push on when it’s hurting.”

When asked if this victory could signal another Coast to Coast triumph in 2025, Elliot expressed optimism, saying, "I hope so. This race sets up spring and summer training well." His commanding performance in Wanaka certainly fuels speculation of a repeat win in the prestigious Coast to Coast event.

In the women’s race, Queenstown’s Catherine Atkinson initially took the lead, exiting the 25km kayak leg in first place. She went on to claim victory in the Open Female 18-19 category, but it was Simone Maier who stole the spotlight. Maier overtook Atkinson during the mountain bike leg and powered through to the finish, clocking a time of 4 hours and 21 minutes—an impressive 23 minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

Maier, who also won the 2023 edition of the event, repeated her success in the Veteran Female 40-55 category this year. Reflecting on the course, Maier said, "It was amazing. It’s always a hard, honest, and brutal course." Her back-to-back wins further cement her status as one of the top athletes in the sport.

The OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi continues to grow, with over 260 athletes tackling the picturesque course in 2024—a 50% increase in participation from 2023. The event, known for its stunning views and challenging terrain, featured a 25km kayak on the pristine waters of Lake Wānaka and the Clutha River, a 43km mountain bike ride through Wānaka’s best trails to Lake Hāwea, and a 14km trail run along the river and lakeside tracks. The cloudy, overcast conditions provided a perfect setting for racing, and the course once again delivered testing the endurance of many.

For more information on the OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi & Duathlon and full race results, visit https://www.challenge-wanaka.com/events/multi/

OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi Individual : Open 18-39 Male

Hamish Elliott 3:58:52,

Sam King 4:09:49,

Cameron Forlong 4:20:51

OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi Individual : Open 18-39

Catherine Atkinson 4:44:08

Holly Weston 4:52:52

Emma Trolove 5:14:28

OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi Individual : Veteran Male 40-55

Flavio Vianna 4:03:36

Anthony Chapman 4:03:43

Steven Melton 4:07:23

OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi Individual : Veteran Female 40-55

Simone Maier 4:21:23

Chris Galbraith 5:24:51

Janet Willis 5:37:31

