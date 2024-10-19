Kim Gordon Releases The Collective Deluxe Edition

This year saw Kim Gordon release her highly acclaimed and envelope pushing second solo album, The Collective. The album garnered praise from fans and critics alike with New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, VOGUE, Vulture, NME, The Quietus, and many more all already calling it one of the best albums of 2024.

Today, the digital deluxe edition of The Collective has been released, along with the announcement of a physical deluxe edition set for release on December 13. The deluxe edition features two new songs, the previously released ‘ECRP’ and new track ‘Bangin’ On The Freeway’, which is accompanied by a video directed by Coco Gordon Moore. Watch below.

Kim spoke on the new release and 2024, saying, “Feel like I’m just getting started! Thanks for all the love!"

The limited edition, deluxe version of the vinyl record includes a 7” with the 2 bonus tracks housed in the LP sleeve and is pressed on silver vinyl.

Earlier this year, Gordon released her second solo album, The Collective, to critical acclaim, with Vulture and Pitchfork calling it one of the best albums of the year. Gordon also made her explosive solo late night television debut, performing ‘BYE BYE’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Recorded in Gordon’s native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.

