Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust Announces 2024 Award Recipients

The Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Waiata Māori Music Awards.

This annual event celebrates the incredible talent and contributions of Māori artists across various genres of music.

The 17th National Waiata Māori Music Awards will be broadcasted on Whakaata Māori and Māori + at a later date. This would not have been possible without the following sponsors, Te Mangai Paho, Whakaata Māori, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc, Kahurangi Maori Dance Theatre, Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu, Indelible, Napier City Council, Hastings City Council, Ngati Kahungunu Arts & Culture Board, APRA, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and Te Taura Whiri o Te Reo Māori. Nga

Mihi for your tautoko.

The night featured outstanding performances from talented artists, including Corrella featuring Anna Coddington, Jackson Owens, and many more. However, the standout winners of the night, walking away with two awards, was Mahina Lawrence & Mohi Allen.

The following artists have been recognised for their outstanding achievements this year:

- Mahina Lawrence

TE TOHU O TE KAITITO WAIATA

Best Māori Song Writer

- Rei

TE TOHU ATAATA AUTAIA

Best Music Video by a Māori Artist

- Aro

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU ARATINI MĀORI AUTAIA

Best Pop Album by a Māori Artist

- Seth Haapu

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU MĀORI NOHO TAONE AUTAIA Best Hip Hop & RnB Album by a Māori Artist

- Mohi

TE TOHU KŌPAE REO MĀORI AUTAIA

Best Te Reo Māori Album

- Come On Up

TE TOHU KŌPAEROA AUTAIA

Best Māori Urban Roots Reggae Album

- Mohi

TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI TĀNE AUTAIA

Best Māori Male Solo Artist

- Anna Coddington

TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI WAHINE AUTAIA

Best Māori Female Solo Artist

- Mahina Lawrence

TE TOHU O TE WAIATA MĀORI HIRA

Best Single by a Māori Artist

- Corrella

TE TOHU RŌPŪ MĀORI AUTAIA

Best Māori Group

- Te Whanau Puoro

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU RANGATAHI HOU

Emerging Artist Under 25

- L.A.B - Casanova

TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI MĀORI O TE TAU

Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist

- Tawaz – He Aho

TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI KAIPŪORU REO MĀORI O TE TAU

Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist in Te Reo Māori

- Redbandz

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU PAKEKE HOU

Emerging Artist Over 25

We congratulate all the recipients for their incredible contributions to the Māori music scene. Their talent and dedication continue to inspire and up lift.

We look forward to celebrating with you all for the 18th National Waiata Maori Music Awards, 5th September 2025.

