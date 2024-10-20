Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust Announces 2024 Award Recipients
The Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Waiata Māori Music Awards.
This annual event celebrates the incredible talent and contributions of Māori artists across various genres of music.
The 17th
National Waiata Māori Music Awards will be broadcasted on
Whakaata Māori and Māori + at a later date. This would not
have been possible without the following sponsors, Te Mangai
Paho, Whakaata Māori, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc, Kahurangi
Maori Dance Theatre, Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu,
Indelible, Napier City Council, Hastings City Council, Ngati
Kahungunu Arts & Culture Board, APRA, Te Taiwhenua o
Heretaunga and Te Taura Whiri o Te Reo Māori. Nga
Mihi for your tautoko.
The night featured outstanding performances from talented artists, including Corrella featuring Anna Coddington, Jackson Owens, and many more. However, the standout winners of the night, walking away with two awards, was Mahina Lawrence & Mohi Allen.
The following artists have been recognised for their outstanding achievements this year:
- Mahina Lawrence
TE TOHU O TE KAITITO WAIATA
Best Māori Song Writer
- Rei
TE TOHU ATAATA AUTAIA
Best Music Video by a Māori Artist
- Aro
TE TOHU KAIPŪORU ARATINI MĀORI AUTAIA
Best Pop Album by a Māori Artist
- Seth Haapu
TE TOHU KAIPŪORU MĀORI NOHO TAONE AUTAIA Best Hip Hop & RnB Album by a Māori Artist
- Mohi
TE TOHU KŌPAE REO MĀORI AUTAIA
Best Te Reo Māori Album
- Come On Up
TE TOHU KŌPAEROA AUTAIA
Best Māori Urban Roots Reggae Album
- Mohi
TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI TĀNE AUTAIA
Best Māori Male Solo Artist
- Anna Coddington
TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI WAHINE AUTAIA
Best Māori Female Solo Artist
- Mahina Lawrence
TE TOHU O TE WAIATA MĀORI HIRA
Best Single by a Māori Artist
- Corrella
TE TOHU RŌPŪ MĀORI AUTAIA
Best Māori Group
- Te Whanau Puoro
TE TOHU KAIPŪORU RANGATAHI HOU
Emerging Artist Under 25
- L.A.B - Casanova
TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI MĀORI O TE TAU
Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist
- Tawaz – He Aho
TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI KAIPŪORU REO MĀORI O TE TAU
Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist in Te Reo Māori
- Redbandz
TE TOHU KAIPŪORU PAKEKE HOU
Emerging Artist Over 25
We congratulate all the recipients for their incredible contributions to the Māori music scene. Their talent and dedication continue to inspire and up lift.
We look forward to celebrating with you all for the 18th National Waiata Maori Music Awards, 5th September 2025.