Byers Next Major Talent To Confirm GR86 Campaign

Caleb Byers is another top name committed to success in the GR86. Picture – Supplied

Byers, from Christchurch, will run with James Marshall Motorsport in the new championship, which will feature more than 20 of the country’s top drivers and will race in both the North Island and the South Island over the summer.

Caleb is another of New Zealand’s next wave of rising stars aiming to follow in the footsteps of Shane Van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin and more recently Matthew Payne and Toyota 86 graduate Ryan Wood into Supercars. He will bring an impressive record to the new championship.

He began racing at the age of 12 although did not follow the conventional route through karting, instead opting for the budget 2K Cup racing series where he secured several pole positions, podiums and a series win.

At 14 he moved in Formula Ford to develop his car control and set-up skills as well as sharpen his racing skills in what has been for decades one of motorsport’s best categories for driver development. He excelled again in Formula Ford, qualifying on the front row and finishing on the podium on multiple occasions. He also impressed in a one-off start in the Toyota 86 Championship last season at Hampton Downs.

The Bridgestone GR86 Championship will see his return to ‘tin tops’ and that, above all, remains his motorsport passion as he sets his sights on a Supercars career.

“My passion has been tin tops from an early age,” he explained. “I have learnt a lot in Formula Ford and in the 2K Cup but the Bridgestone GR86 Championship will be the ultimate level playing field. The new car brings an opportunity for all drivers and teams so it’s going to be a great way to measure my racing skills.

“All the drivers will need to adapt and change their driving styles to match the new car and tyre. The teams will also have to learn the new cars quickly allowing the drivers to be competitive. I think the most important thing will be to consistently finish the races.”

Caleb’s 2024-2025 campaign will be backed by Ilam Toyota, South Fence Machinery, Canterbury Vehicle Accessories, Iscar Plus, St Martin's Garage, Mag and Turbo Christchurch, Battery Masta and Transform Graphics.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

