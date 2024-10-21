Sky Tower Turns Red, White, And Blue To Celebrate Winning Weekend

sky_tower_red_white_blue (Photo/Supplied)

Tonight, the Sky Tower will be illuminated in red, white, and blue to celebrate an extraordinary weekend of sporting triumphs. Seven of our teams achieved remarkable victories, marking it as one of the most memorable weekends in our sporting history. The special lighting is a tribute to the achievements of Team New Zealand, the White Ferns, the Paddle Ferns, the Silver Ferns, the Black Caps, the Breakers, and Auckland FC.

The weekend kicked off with Auckland FC delighting fans with a 2-0 victory over the Brisbane Roar in their inaugural A-League game. Shortly after, Team New Zealand secured a thrilling America’s Cup win over INEOS Britannia in Barcelona. The Black Caps then achieved a significant test win against India, their first in the country since 1988. Meanwhile, the Silver Ferns defeated Australia in the Constellation Cup opener, the Breakers beat the Wildcats, and the Paddle Ferns triumphed at the Canoe Polo World Championships in China. The White Ferns capped off the weekend with a stunning victory in the T20 World Cup final in Dubai.

Reflecting the pride and joy felt across New Zealand, the Sky Tower’s dazzling lights pay tribute to these exceptional achievements.

