OFC Beach Soccer Men's Nations Cup 2024 Set To Begin In Solomon Islands

Tahiti warm favourites heading into defence of their OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup title

OFC Media via Ivan Photography (Left-to-right: Fiji vice-captain Sanaila Waqanicakau, Tahiti captain Raimana Li Fung-Kuee, Papua New Guinea captain Kopi Samuel and Solomon Islands captain Charlie Otainao).

They may be without a quartet of senior players, but the feeling around the pre-tournament media conference was that Tahiti would once again be the team to beat at the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup, kicking off in Honiara tomorrow.

The coaches and captains of the four competing nations have faced the media on the eve of the tournament before the action kicks off, with debutants Papua New Guinea playing Fiji and hosts Solomon Islands meeting Tahiti.

Tahiti's head coach, Teva Zaveroni, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having played in two FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup finals. His squad, though missing senior figures such as goalkeeper Jonathan Torohia and midfielder Roonui Tinirauarii, still showcases a healthy mix of youth and experience. Among the squad are three survivors from the 2017 tournament and seven players who recently represented Oceania at the World Cup in Dubai, where they reached the quarter-finals.

“We have to show the public what the Tiki Toa can do,” Zaveroni stated, acknowledging the pressure that comes with being favourites.

Captain Raimana Li Fung-Kuee echoed this sentiment, respecting their opponents while recognising the challenge posed by the home team, the Solomon Islands.

Adding fresh energy to the lineup are 22-year-old Heimaru Terorotua and 21-year-old Flavien Otcenasek, both of whom are poised to make significant impacts.

For Solomon Islands, the stakes are high as they aim to leverage their home ground advantage. Coach James Naka, a legendary player with 17 goals across four FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups, sees this tournament as a dream come true and believes the local crowd will play a crucial role in motivating his team.

Despite lacking a domestic competition, Naka has worked diligently, narrowing down his squad from 40 players over the past six weeks.

“I am confident and believe in my players, and I think we have a good balance,” he said, looking forward to the opening match against the reigning champions.

Fiji, under the guidance of Solomon Islander Jerry Sam, has undergone significant changes since last year’s tournament. With only four returning players, the team is more of a developmental project this time around.

Captain Tevita Waranaivalu and Madhwan Gounder may miss the opening match after arriving late, but Sam remains optimistic about his squad’s potential.

“This team is here to experience the environment and learn as much as possible,” he noted, emphasising the importance of development for the young players.

For Papua New Guinea head coach Babob Labong, this tournament will be a huge learning experience with the side about to step onto the pitch for the first time to play an international match.

“It’s a very young national team and it’s the first time for the players even flying on a plane. The sport is new in Papua New Guinea, and we will learn a lot from competing here for our Beach Soccer development.”



