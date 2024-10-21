NEW ZEALAND’S ATV ELITE HEADING TO TARANAKI

Expect intense racing such as this when the starting gates drop at the 2024 New Zealand ATV Motocross Championships in Taranaki this Labour Weekend. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com (Photo/Supplied)

Throttles will be turned to the max when the 2024 New Zealand ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) Motocross Championships competitors launch out of the starting gates in Taranaki this coming Labour Weekend.

It will be champions galore at the weekend (October 26-27), with so many regional, North and South Island title winners, and former New Zealand champions as well, all set to converge on the host Taranaki Motorcycle Club's natural terrain facility, on the outskirts of New Plymouth.

The Un4seen Decals-sponsored 2024 ATV MX Championships will feature seven races for each of the various classes over the two days and this will be sure to test even the fittest and most capable of riders, especially considering the steep and tricky nature of the track on Barrett Rd.

Riders to watch out for this weekend include the defending premier grade champion, 25-year-old Christchurch man Taylor Graham, Taranaki’s six-time former champion Camo Keegan, from Stratford, Amberley’s multi-time former champion Ian Ffitch, Christchurch riders George Doig, Fraser Van Herpt, Bailey Graham and Greg Graham, Dunedin’s Devan Whitelock, Eltham’s Shane Hurliman, Gisborne’s Ian Newman, Pegasus rider Ben Abbott, Timaru brothers Mason and Nixon Bucknell and Christchurch's Lori Graham, to name just a few.

"The racing will be intense and I'm sure everyone will be looking forward to this. The talent that will be on show here will be amazing, said Motorcycling New Zealand ATV commissioner Dennis Cox.

“The weather has been quite dry in the South Island lately and the many riders coming up from the Canterbury region may find themselves at a disadvantage because their events lately have had to be held on flat tracks. The hilly nature of the New Plymouth track just might catch them out a bit,” he said.

“Dust might also be a problem, although we know the host Taranaki Motorcycle Club will do a splendid job with watering the track there and, besides that, these riders are the best in the business anyway and they’ll definitely be up for the challenge.”

The 2024 New Zealand ATV MX Championships are supported by Un4seen Decals, Craig Corrigan Electrical, Keegan Electrical, Mach1 Yamaha, Wild Animal Control NZ Ltd, Reid Recovery, Ffitch Racing (High Performance ATV Accessories), Bailey Motorcycles and Dismantlers, Hinton Contracting (Agricultural Contractors), Woody’s Engineering, Fleetline (Utility Canopies & Accessories), Two Stroke Twin Smoke Racing, Cooks Honda and Motorcycling New Zealand.

