Hard Adventure Enduro Will Again Be A Stern Test

Rotorua’s Bradley Lauder (Husqvarna), third overall last year and perhaps among the leading contenders to win the Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro near Taupo and Tokoroa over Labour Weekend. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com / Supplied.

It always takes a special kind of athlete to win the Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro, so it's just as well that so many special riders have entered again for the eighth annual edition this year.

The Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro (HHAE) typically attracts the country's elite dirt bike riders to the Central North Island over Labour Weekend each year and organisers are convinced this year's adventure will be the best one yet.

It is expected to be tough, with plenty of obstacles lined up to sap the spirits, trap, trick and wear down even the most experienced of dirt bike racers.

Staged in forestry land around the Central Plateau, it will take place over two-and-a-half days over Labour Weekend – starting Friday evening, October 25, and winding up on Sunday afternoon, October 27 – and, when the bike engines are switched off, or the riders cry "enough", late on Sunday afternoon, the eventual winner will have earned every accolade that could be heaped.

The event is designed to be difficult, but also achievable for the grade that a rider has entered, using a similar format to the notorious Red Bull Romaniacs international hard enduro that is held each year in Romania.

Last year’s winner was Wainuiomata’s Jake Whitaker, with Taupo’s Wil Yeoman finishing runner-up and Rotorua’s Bradley Lauder accepting third place overall.

There is no doubt that record eight-time national trials champion Whitaker will fancy his chances of winning again this year, but the likes of Yeoman, Lauder, Taupo’s Brad Groombridge, Papakura’s Ryan Hayward and New Plymouth father-and-son duo Tony Parker and Sam Parker, for example, may have something to say about that.

It's highly likely too that several of the Kiwi internationals competing this week in the International Six Days Enduro in Spain might be home in time to enter the HHAE this coming weekend.

"The Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro is a mammoth event," said organiser Sean Clarke, himself a Kiwi international with outstanding racing credentials.

Each day's track over Labour Weekend will be different, will be up to 135-kilometres in length and will feature Gold, Silver, Bronze an Iron grade sections as well.

"This event will not be a typical New Zealand hard enduro; it will be real Adventure Enduro, and each grade will be set to give riders a real sense of adventure, as well as testing rider’s ability to complete the grade that they have entered," said Clarke.

Clarke explained that riders would follow a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) course that is re-set daily and uploaded to their handlebar-mounted GPS device.

It kicks off on Friday with the 150 riders entered – the largest number ever to subscribe to this event – signing in and then undergoing motorcycle and equipment scrutineering from 2pm.

Starting at the Digger McEwen Motorcycle Park facility on the outskirts of Taupo at around 4pm will be the event’s "prologue", with riders tackling a man-made course to determine qualification and starting positions for the following day.

Traditionally, the prologue has been held in the industrial area in Tokoroa, but this year, in tribute to the Taupo Motorcycle Club celebrating its 50th birthday as an entity and also the 40th anniversary of the club’s popular MX Fest event over Labour Weekend, the Taupo venue was offered and gratefully accepted by the HHAE organisers.

Saturday and Sunday’s racing will however take the enduro riders into some gnarly nearby forestry. Day one of the main event starts at Lichfield and the finish of day two is back down at Oraunui, near Taupo.

"The riders can expect two days of hard riding on Saturday and Sunday that will push them to their limits," said Clarke.

The Gold and Silver class riders will be pushed hard with two big off-road days planned.

"We have some new and exciting tracks for both grades that will be challenging but also some pretty cool places to ride," said Clarke.

For the Bronze and Iron grade riders, there is more of emphasis on adventure than on hard enduro.

Clarke said the Bronze grade features two days of enduro type trails with the odd log crossing and steep down-hills thrown in for good measure, but “nothing too silly”.

"The Iron grade is designed to suit trail riders, individuals who want a bit more than just a normal trail ride.

"This event is the closest type of event that riders will get to compare to the Romaniacs, but it is only two-and-a-half days' duration.

"One thing to remember about the Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro is that you just can't rock up on the day and plan to ride. To ride this event, it takes a bit of planning and training."

The event sponsored by Husqvarna NZ, Forestland Motorcycle Club, Forest Trail Events, Kiwi Rider magazine, Ogio, O’Neal apparel, Arai helmets, Blur, Muc-Off, Forma, Maxima oils, Maxi Grip, Forbes & Davies, SATCO logging attachments and Metzeler tyres.

