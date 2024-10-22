Jones Gets To Grips With GR Thoroughbreds Ahead Of Big Japan Trip

Zeal Jones has been getting up to speed in some quick GR cars. Picture Hutchinson Creative.

Jones heads to Japan this week aiming to be one of the top guns in a three day assessment of some of the world’s best young talent and he’s been getting to grips with some of the cars that could be used in the shoot-out.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand gave the New Zealand Junior Rally Champion time in each of its GR models - the Corolla, Supra, Yaris and GR86 and had Castrol Toyota FR Oceania race winner and highly regarded single seater racer Kaleb Ngatoa on hand to help get him up to speed and refine his tarmac technique.

“The assessment will involve lots of running on tarmac and obviously is highly likely to be in one of the GR models, so to get time in each under expert instruction was really very useful,” said Zeal.

“Rallying here in New Zealand is mainly gravel rather than tarmac but it’s also probable we will all be assessed on tarmac simply because with so many drivers it’s going to be easier. It was good to work with Kaleb particularly on corner entry speed and braking.

“I definitely improved my technique and ended up feeling like I made a good step forward and had a good understanding of the cars and how to get the best out of the tyres. It’s all going to feel far more familiar in Japan.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Ngatoa was impressed with his student for the day, commenting: “Zeal’s a good driver and has plenty of natural talent and impressive car control. He picked up very quickly that tarmac is more than just a grippier surface and really got stuck into understanding the finer details of braking, turning and accelerating. I think he’ll go well in Japan, he’s got what it takes.”

Toyota’s World Rally Team is running what they call the “WRC Challenge Program” and are searching for four drivers for the programme.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand is watching Zeal’s progress closely as it continues its search for the country’s next world champion.

“Finding the next world champion is always a key focus of everything we do and supporting Zeal in his quest to make it to the top in rallying and excel in this opportunity in Japan is important to us,” explained TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ Manager for Motorsport Nicolas Caillol.

“The support we give can look quite different in the case of each young rising star and the best way we could help Zeal at this stage was to help him become more familiar with the cars he is likely to drive in. the shoot-out and the conditions he is likely to drive them in. We hope it is helpful in giving him the winning edge and we’re very excited to see how he goes in Japan.”

Only open to Japanese drivers, Zeal’s mum is Japanese making him eligible to compete as one of the 100 drivers who will be hoping to secure a spot in the final four to be announced after a final shoot out in Finland in December.

He is the youngest driver ever to become the NZRC Rally Challenge Champion, and currently sits tied for 4th in the overall championship just two points behind third overall in the NZRC with one round to go – Rally Whangarei.

