Presbyterian Church Releases Response To Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Abuse In State And Faith-Based Care Findings

Today the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand released its response to the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care.

The Presbyterian Church accepts the findings of the Royal Commission, including the Presbyterian Church’s reluctance to confront abuse, its failure to remove people, and the lack of consistent policies and procedures to prevent and report abuse.

The Presbyterian Church grieves deeply for all who have been harmed by its actions and inaction. Its sorrow is deep, and it is committed to working with all in building safe places for everyone.

In its response, the Presbyterian Church has apologised as a first step in doing the work of repentance, and from which it hopes that in time restoration may come. A public apology to survivors, their whanau and support networks will be made by the Presbyterian Church’s Moderator Right Rev Rose Luxford in mid-November 2024.

The Presbyterian Church response says the Church:

Acknowledges and deeply regrets the abuse and neglect that occurred within its care.

Accepts responsibility for the historical, societal, and institutional factors that contributed to these abuses. This includes the misuse of religious power, sexism, racism, and other negative attitudes that allowed such abuses to occur.

Acknowledges we were an integral part of the social structures that caused harm. We did not use our power to stand with and advocate for the vulnerable and marginalised.

Acknowledges the physical, sexual, emotional, mental, spiritual, relational, cultural, educational, and financial effects that the victims and survivors experienced on every part of their lives.

Acknowledges the cumulative harm and deep intergenerational impact on victims, survivors and their whanau are immeasurable and unacceptable. We are dedicated to improving this now and for the future.

The response also sets out in broad strokes how the Presbyterian Church will respond to the Commission’s findings and recommendations going forward, as well as continuing the work it has begun. The Presbyterian Church is committed to seeing that work through and expects to be held accountable for this commitment.

Anyone who has experienced abuse involving the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand is encouraged to contact the Police, and to contact the Presbyterian Church - see the Church’s Historic Abuse website page and its Complaints website page for contact details.

Notes:

Presbyterian Church's response to Abuse in Care Report findings were released on

22 October 2024 by the Church’s Council of Assembly. Download the Presbyterian Church response in English, in Te Reo Māori, and watch an interpretation in New Zealand Sign Language below.

Response of Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand to the Royal Commission of Inquiry findings into Abuse in Care and Faith-based Institutions (pdf English, 22.10.24)

Response of Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand to the Royal Commission of Inquiry findings into Abuse in Care and Faith-based Institutions (pdf Te Reo Māori, 22.10.24)

Response of Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand to the Royal Commission of Inquiry findings into Abuse in Care and Faith-based Institutions (video New Zealand Sign Language, 22.10.24)

All of the above are available on the Presbyterian Church national website here: https://www.presbyterian.org.nz/about-us/contact-us/historic-abuse

The Presbyterian Church has a zero tolerance towards abuse which is rigorously enforced. We know this historically has not always been the case at all our churches.

The Church takes allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously, and Church policy provides that any allegations of a criminal nature are reported to the Police, and complainants are supported to do so.

The Church has its own processes to give any person who has experienced, or has knowledge of, any form of harm in our Church an avenue to raise these matters and seek justice.

Keeping people safe – both in the church and in the community – is hugely important to us. The Presbyterian Church has robust policies concerning work with children and young people, including a Child Protection Policy.

The Presbyterian Church has fully supported the Royal Commission. Back in 2018, our Church wrote to the government to ask that it extend the terms of reference for this Inquiry to include scrutiny of institutions where abuse has occurred with no state involvement. We welcome our inclusion in the Commission.

The Presbyterian Church’s Moderator is the elected leader of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Presbyterian Church’s Council of Assembly has responsibility for advancing the policy of the Church’s General Assembly and setting the Church’s strategic direction. It coordinates policy development, which is implemented in association with its subcommittees. General Assembly is the Presbyterian Church’s national decision-making body that meets every two years.

Presbyterian Support New Zealand is a federation of seven Presbyterian Support organisations, all managed and operated separately from the Church.

