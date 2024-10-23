Shelton Returns To Chase ASB Classic Title Hopes At His Home-Away-From-Home

Ben Shelton in action at the ASB Classic in 2004. Credit: Tim Marshall

Two years after venturing out of the USA for the first time, 22-year-old Ben Shelton returns to the ASB Classic in Auckland as one of the game’s hottest young prospects.

Shelton, who rose to a career-high ranking of No 13 in the world this year, is one of three 21-year-old tennis tyros who have emerged among the game’s top-20 ranked players.

He confirmed his return to Auckland for a third straight year, hoping to start his 2025 season by etching his name on the ASB Classic trophy after making the round of 16 on debut in 2023 and reaching the semifinal this year.

“Ben is one of the game’s most exciting young players,” said ASB Classic tournament director, Nicolas Lamperin. “He is big, very athletic and exciting – part of the new breed of young players energising the game.

“I am sure he will be eying the title in Auckland as he prepares for a big 2025 season ahead. He made the quarterfinals or higher in seven tournaments.”

Shelton says he is coming to grips with his game after such an explosive start to his young tennis life.

“I had a really fast start to my career and may be some of success I wasn’t quite ready for,” said the American. “This year I have established myself as a consistent player on tour – someone who is competing and winning matches week-in and week-out.

“Now I want to focus on making that next step in competing for titles more weeks than I am right now. I have put in a lot of good work over the last 12 to 18 months. I am not looking for a quick fix or instant gratification but I think my work over time will pay off. I have big aspirations in this sport.”

His new-found consistency in 2024 earned rewards with his second ATP title this year at Houston, the semifinals in Auckland, Dallas and Washington and quarterfinals at the 1000-level tournament in Cincinnati.

Shelton also feels at home in Auckland both on and off the court.

“I love that I have been able to play in Auckland each year. There are great fans and great people there in New Zealand. Auckland is a great city with amazing food. It is a comfortable place that feels like home away from home.”

An inimitable aspect to Shelton’s career is that he is coached by his father both as a college player and now in the professional ranks.

“My relationship with my Dad is very special because we know each other so well and trust each other a lot. We have the same goals; the same mentality and we are both competitors who really want to win.

“I trust him with my game and directing me in the right way and he trusts that I am going to be able to do the things he is trying to get me to do.”

Shelton hopes that partnership will lead to a career title at the ASB Tennis Arena in January, to springboard him towards the top echelon in the sport.

